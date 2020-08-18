Photographed on June 17, 1911, the Wenatchee railroad depot located at the foot of Kittitas Street was built in 1909 by Great Northern. It was originally intended to be built at the foot of Orondo Avenue but the site was too small. Burlington Northern tore down the building in 1981 due to high maintenance and heating costs. A photography club darkroom occupied the basement of the building for a time before the structure was removed.
Wenatchee's train depot was replaced by a small covering and benches and eventually a paved parking lot. The Eagle Transfer building in the background was built in 1922. This photograph was taken July 14, 2020, from the back of the Cascadian Fruit Shippers building.
