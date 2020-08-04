In this undated photograph of Wenatchee and the Columbia River seen from East Wenatchee, a downtown core of buildings is just beginning to form. Before Rock Island Dam made the free flowing river into a reservoir, water levels fluctuated through the seasons. A sticker on the back of the print says that the Daily World purchased the photograph on July 24, 1929 from Mrs. Charles Houck.
From nearly the same viewpoint just north of the Douglas County Wastewater Treatment Plant, the river has grown with the addition of the Rock Island Dam and buildings, like the Cascadian Fruit Shippers warehouse dot the horizon. The current photograph was taken on Tuesday, June 14, 2020.
