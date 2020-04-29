The Van Seaman Hotel at 19 N. Chelan Ave. was one of Wenatchee's landmark hotels. Originally opened in 1923 as the Hotel Montoray, Edward Seaman bought it in 1929 and then sold to Kirby Billingsley and his family.
The hotel closed in 1972 and The Wenatchee World purchased and demolished the building to make room for an employee parking lot.
The hotel property is now an employee parking lot behind The World seen on March 26, 2020.
Note the postal box and manhole cover are in the same spots.
