Nearly 20 years before the landing of Clyde Pangborn and Hugh Herndon from their non-stop flight across the Pacific, Wenatchee residents saw what was claimed as the first plane that landed in town on June 3, 1911. The event was part of a two-day aviation meet with 2,000 spectators gathered at Recreation Park.
A breeze that started in the morning steadily grew as the time approached for the first, solo flight of the day. Later planned was a wedding for Judge J. E. Grand and Mabel Bowen who were then to take off in the plane for "a honeymoon trip to the clouds," said an article in The Wenatchee Daily World. It was decided, even with the wind, the festivities would continue.
Charles Walsh piloted this Curtis-Wright biplane, which almost reached the mouth of Squilchuck Canyon before he turned back into the stiff wind. At about 400 feet in the air, "The machine was noticeably lurching more and more, gradually descending while dipping up and down. Then it suddenly passed from the view of the spectators in the grandstand as it swerved to the west."
"When no more was seen of the aeroplane spectators soon concluded that Walsh had lost his contest with old Boreas."
The plane went down near Millerdale Street. It's elevator struck telephone wires, the left wing a telephone pole and its wheels plunged into an irrigation ditch. Walsh was thrown from the plane but suffered only minor injuries.
The wedding did not take place.
Walsh failed his first two flying tests less than two months before making his first exhibition flight in Portland the week before arriving in Wenatchee. He flew in numerous shows following Wenatchee's before spiralling his plane into the ground during an exhibition on Oct. 3, 1912 in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was 35 years old at the time of his death.
Recreation Park is home to the Wenatchee High School's baseball team and now is the first artificial turf baseball field in the area as seen on March 24, 2023.
