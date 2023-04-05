Nearly 20 years before the landing of Clyde Pangborn and Hugh Herndon from their non-stop flight across the Pacific, Wenatchee residents saw what was claimed as the first plane that landed in town on June 3, 1911. The event was part of a two-day aviation meet with 2,000 spectators gathered at Recreation Park.

A breeze that started in the morning steadily grew as the time approached for the first, solo flight of the day. Later planned was a wedding for Judge J. E. Grand and Mabel Bowen who were then to take off in the plane for "a honeymoon trip to the clouds," said an article in The Wenatchee Daily World. It was decided, even with the wind, the festivities would continue.

From the June 10, 1911, Wenatchee Daily World, photographs of the airplane flight that took off from Recreation Park in Wenatchee on June 3, 1911, and crashed on Millerdale Street are published.


