The first post office for most of North Central Washington was built at 127 S. Mission St. in Wenatchee in 1918. Within 20 years it became too small and an additional building was constructed and used to the left of this one. It was then called the Post Office Annex and housed federal offices. At some time windows were added near the roof.
Bought by the city of Wenatchee in 1976, the Post Office Annex is now part of the Wenatchee Valley Cultural Center and Museum. The recent photograph was taken on Sept. 24, 2020.
