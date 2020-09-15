Wenatchee's Shacktown developed around 1898 between the railroad tracks and the Columbia River on about 60 acres just south of where Fifth Street is today. It was estimated about 60 people lived in makeshift houses in the location.
The site of Shacktown is now a Chelan County PUD park just south of Fifth Street in Wenatchee seen on Tues., Aug. 25, 2020. For a time the location was used by Funtastic Carnival during the Apple Blossom Festival.
Know something about the archive photo that you want to share? Send us an email at newsroom@wenatcheeworld.com.
For an interactive view of the two photographs, go to wenatcheeworld.com.
On September 30, Recreation Park will be featured.