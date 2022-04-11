Spectators watch participants in the Swallowfest parade Saturday in Ardenvoir at Mill Camp. The parade entry and tractor, left, is in memory of Les Shank and other Entiat Valley residents that have passed the last two years. The 45th Annual Swallowfest marks the annual return of the European green swallows that migrate north from Mexico.
Caleb Knox, 9, searches for hidden donated money amongst wood shavings during the 45th Annual Swallow Festival in Ardenvoir on Saturday. The search is one of the festival's traditions for younger festivalgoers.
