July 18-- Jul. 18--MOSES LAKE -- Art, pottery, collectible glass, silver and a miniature black powder cannon will be among the items offered at the second "Rusty Mammoth" sale Friday and Saturday, sponsored by the Moses Lake Museum and Art Center.
The sale is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the museum, 401 S. Balsam St.
The first Rusty Mammoth sale was in 2017, prompted by the donation of original paintings from a local artist in the process of moving. The sale is built around the idea that everybody has stuff they no longer need or want or don't have room for, but that's not really thrift store or yard sale material.
The inaugural Rusty Mammoth sale featured art, silver, glass, 20th-century furniture, art furniture, posters and books, among other things. The 2019 sale includes toys, sculpture, wooden collectibles, postcards and other items.
The Rusty Mammoth sale is named after the sculpture of a mammoth skeleton, made from scrap metal, 14 feet tall at the shoulder. The mammoth has been on display at the museum since it opened at its current location, and has become the mascot for fundraising activities.
Money raised through the sale is used to support the museum's family and educational programming The museum sponsors a number of activities, all of them supported through fundraisers.
The Free Family Saturday program offers craft projects for kids on the first Saturday of each month. Programs are offered in conjunction with the Moses Lake Public Library, the Central Basin Audubon Society chapter, along with other groups; support for the museum's part of those programs is provided by donations. Donations also help pay for the museum's online portal and other programs.
