WENATCHEE — There's a chance to drink philanthropically at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center this Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. for the annual A Night at the Museum fundraiser.
“The museum historically raises between $20,000 to $50,000 at this event between sponsorships, ticket sales and silent auction,” said WVMCC Executive Director Marriah Thornock, “Our goals for this year are in line with that.”
Tickets are $75 for museum members and $100 for non-members. A silent auction will be up for bidding on deluxe packages.
Over 20 vendors will pour award-winning regional wines, beers, ciders and spirits. The ticket price includes 12 tasting tickets and one full glass to drink.
To eat, try assorted culinary dishes from Hilton Garden Inn, Richard Kitos and Desserts by Sophie Crane. The beverage vendors will also sell full bottles to take home, with proceeds to benefit the museum.
“It is our chance to raise funds for critical museum programs like our school field trip education program and S.T.E.M. education program," Thornock said. "It also helps raise funds to help us care for our collection and bring in amazing traveling exhibits.”
People who attend the fundraiser can appreciate the new “Zoo in You” exhibit, which is touring from Oregon Museum of Science and Industry, and mingle between three distinct areas: the Apple Crate Cider House and Brewery, the Homesteaders Speakeasy and the Gallery Wine Bar.
Three bands will provide live music at the special event: The Well Strung, The Chumlilies and Jazz Jam Quintet.
The Chumlilies started in 2019 near Chumstick Highway in Leavenworth where they practiced in different yurts. The Chumlilies album "Runaway Wild" is all-original songs released in 2020, and they also perform covers like Gillian Welch, Kate Wolf and John Prine. The four women sing in harmony and play acoustic guitar, electric bass, banjo and fiddle.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone