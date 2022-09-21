FH museum fall 2.JPG

The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center's annual fundraiser "A Night at the Museum" is Saturday night.

 World file photo

WENATCHEE — There's a chance to drink philanthropically at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center this Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. for the annual A Night at the Museum fundraiser. 

“The museum historically raises between $20,000 to $50,000 at this event between sponsorships, ticket sales and silent auction,” said WVMCC Executive Director Marriah Thornock, “Our goals for this year are in line with that.”



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

