Aug. 03-- Aug. 3--The hills will be alive with the sound of music next week at the annual "Music on the Hill" concert-in-the-forest at the Seminary Hill Natural Area on Saturday, Aug. 10.
This free event will feature a short group singalong as well as concerts by local performers, including instrumental, acoustic trios and even bagpipers.
Volunteers with the Friends of the Seminary Hill Natural Area will lead small groups on a circular path through the natural area to spots where performers will be playing their music.
The Friends group will also provide free cookies and refreshments for this family-friendly, all-ages event.
The event begins promptly at 10 a.m. at the Barner Drive entrance to the natural area at the east end of Locust Street in Centralia.
Follow all the activities at the Seminary Hill Natural Area at facebook.com/SeminaryHill, twitter.com/GoSeminaryHill, or instagram.com/GoSeminaryHill.