WENATCHEE — Music Theatre of Wenatchee on Saturday was named Grand Marshall of the 2020 Apple Blossom Festival.

The announcement was made after the cast performed a piece from Mamma Mia at the annual Apple Blossom Royalty Selection Pageant in Wenatchee High School’s auditorium.

The nonprofit theater company has been putting on an Apple Blossom musical since 1961, according to a festival press release.

As the festival’s Grand Marshal, members of the organization will ride in the Stemilt Growers Grand Parade on May 2 and will be honored at the All Service Club Luncheon on May 1.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Music Theatre of Wenatchee as our Grand Marshal. The Apple Blossom Musical has been a popular festival tradition since 1961 and we can’t wait to celebrate 60 years of MTW entertaining our community,” 2020 Apple Blossom Director General Lori Reed said in the release.