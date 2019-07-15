CHULA VISTA, Calif. _ When Bianca Zaragoza gave birth to her daughter, Ari Grace, nine months ago, she and her husband, Danny, saw Ari as their miracle baby.
Both 41, the Chula Vista couple were childhood sweethearts who grew up together in Bonita, but spent most of their adult lives thousands of miles apart in other relationships until a chance phone call brought them together again in 2017. Ari was a late-in-life and treasured surprise who helped confirm the couple was destined to be together.
But as an intermediate care nurse with an older child, Bianca said she knew from the moment Ari was born that something wasn't right. Ninety minutes into her new life, Ari began struggling to breathe.
Doctors whisked the baby to the neonatal intensive care unit, where subsequent test results came back abnormal but inconclusive. Doctors asked the couple not to leave the hospital because Ari wasn't expected to survive the day and they needed the parents' signature to perform an immediate autopsy to determine her cause of death.
"It was hard," Bianca recalled of that day. "When you go in there, you don't ever think that you won't be taking your baby home."
Ari was born with a genetic condition so rare that it has confounded her neurologist and other medical specialists. Because Ari's condition was uncharted territory for her doctors, they didn't know how to treat her or her long-term prognosis.
So the Zaragozas decided to bring their 5-pound, 11-ounce daughter home when she was three weeks old so they could bond as a family for as long as Ari survived.
Now nine months old, Ari weighs 8 pounds and remains the size of a newborn baby. Because she shows no interest in food and can't swallow well, she has a permanent feeding tube implanted in her abdomen. She lacks the muscle strength and physical development to move herself around or speak the usual baby babble, but she does love to laugh and she especially loves music.
Every other week, the Zaragozas look forward to a visit from Lindsay Zehren, a pediatric music therapist from Resounding Joy, a San Diego-based therapeutic service offered to pediatric clients of The Elizabeth Hospice. Ari is one of 13 pediatric patients served by the Escondido-based nonprofit, which provides hospice services to about 430 patients at a time.
On July 1, the whole family, including Bianca's 9-year-old daughter Ava Morales, took part in one of Ari's twice-monthly music therapy sessions. Everyone sang along, clapped their hands, played instruments and moved to the music of the "tickle song," the "who's that knocking on the door" song and a "boom, boom, boom" drumming song, among others. With Ava's help, Ari shook a tiny maraca, played a hand drum, held tight to some colorful ribbons and reached high over her head to grab a small green tambourine.
Bianca said Ari has come a long way over the past eight months, thanks to music therapy. When they started the sessions eight months ago, Ari would not pay attention and fell asleep after 10 minutes. Now she squeals with laughter when Zehren arrives and stays engaged in the sessions for a full half-hour.
The sessions are particularly meaningful for 9-year-old Ava, who knows all the songs by heart and enjoys the family time together. During Zehren's hourlong visit to the family's home, she also works one-on-one with Ava.
"Part of my job is working with the family to be comfortable with the diagnosis," Zehren said. "Siblings have a hard time processing a sick sibling. Ava loves music and she likes writing songs, so working together on songs really helped her. It was something Ava could do for her sister and be involved."
Zehren spent six years teaching music at public high school and elementary schools in her native Indiana. She decided to go back to school to study music therapy after seeing how writing songs helped her high school students cope with the gang-related death of a fellow student.
When she was assigned Ari's case eight months ago by The Elizabeth Hospice, Zehren was told it would be a "legacy project," meaning she would work with the family to write and record songs and videos with Ari before she passed away so the family would have a lasting memory of their time together.
But Ari survived and she became more involved with each session, so now the focus of the sessions is to help Ari build her strength, mobility and motor skills.
To provide round-the-clock care for Ari, the Zaragozas have adapted their lives around her needs. Bianca works weekends only at a nearby hospital and stays home the rest of the week with Ari. Danny, who installs large heating, ventilation and air-condition systems for hotels and data centers nationwide, works Mondays through Fridays and cares for Ari on the weekends.
This wasn't the life the newlyweds _ they had a beach wedding on June 20 _ imagined for themselves, but they're happy to be together as a family.
Danny said the first time he remembers meeting Bianca was when they were seven years old. Their families were close, so they saw each other frequently through their childhood and adolescence. But Danny's family moved constantly, traveling back and forth through his early years between Chula Vista, Reno and Missouri. The young couple dated briefly in high school before Danny's family moved permanently to Missouri when he was 19. They didn't speak or have any communication with each other again for the next 20 years.
During those years in Missouri, Danny started his own family, which includes two children ages 19 and 25. Bianca stayed in the Chula Vista area, went to nursing school and, in a previous relationship, had her daughter Ava. Single again in 2016, Danny called Bianca's father and asked if he could get a message to Bianca that he'd like to see her again. Her father never delivered the message. A year passed before Danny tried again, and this time Bianca returned the call.
Three weeks later, in October 2017, they reunited for a whirlwind weekend in Las Vegas. And three months later, Bianca discovered she was pregnant with Ari. Danny relocated from Missouri to start a new life with Bianca, Ava and their soon-to-be-born daughter. They decided to name her "Ari," because they liked "A" names and it had three letters like Ava. And they chose the middle name "Grace" because they thought it sounded nice with Ari. Now they believe her name was destined, since it's a miracle she has survived.
At the wedding, the chaplain who provides services to the couple through The Elizabeth Hospice married the Zaragozas and Zehren performed all the music. One of the wedding songs, written and performed by Ava, was about how much she loves her new family and how happy it makes her to see her mother and stepdad so deeply in love.
Unlike adult patients whose access to hospice care can be limited, pediatric patients like Ari can receive coverage from The Elizabeth Hospice until they are 24 to 25 years of age. Bianca and Danny say they try not to think that far into the future because Ari's future is a mystery.
"We have decided we will enjoy every day we have with her," Bianca said. "We're grateful for every moment."
___
(c)2019 The San Diego Union-Tribune
Visit The San Diego Union-Tribune at www.sandiegouniontribune.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
_____
PHOTO (for help with images, contact 312-222-4194):