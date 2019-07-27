SAN DIEGO _ One of the new faces of the franchise and the franchise's old face lifted the Padres off the floor Saturday night.
A rookie pitcher and a resurgent bullpen kept the Giants down in a 5-1 Padres victory in front of 41,371 at Petco Park that stopped all sorts of ugly trends.
Rookie Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run homer, and Wil Myers hit two doubles, driving in a run and scoring one. Three relievers closed out the final 3 2/3 innings after Cal Quantrill spread three hits over the first 5 1/3.
The victory, which stopped a home losing skid at eight games and a six-game losing streak to the Giants, was the Padres' fourth win in 14 games since the All-Star break.
In Sunday's finale, they can win their first series of the five they have played in the second half.
Myers, making his fifth start in the Padres' past 26 games and hitting .211 on the season coming in, began the scoring with a double down the left-field line that scored Hunter Renfroe from first base in the fourth inning.
Quantrill walked to lead off the fifth before the 20-year-old Tatis hit his 17th home run of the season to extend the lead to 3-0.
The Giants ended Quantrill's streak of 18 scoreless innings, longest by a Padres pitcher this season, in the sixth inning.
Mike Yastrzemski lined Quantrill's first pitch to center field, where it sank faster than Manuel Margot thought it would. Margot, who had just entered the game as a defensive replacement, slid at the end of his semi-mad dash forward but had the ball skip past him and to the wall as Yastrzemski reached second with a stand-up double.
Pablo Sandoval followed with a single that easily scored Yastrzemski to get the Giants to within 3-1.
Quantrill struck out Alex Dickerson before walking Stephen Vogt. That brought in Craig Stammen, who got two quick outs.
Myers, an All-Star in 2016 who was awarded with a then-team record $83 million, six-year contract extension in 2017, led off the sixth inning with another double, almost identical to his first. Luis Urias followed with a walk and both moved up on Austin Hedges sacrifice bunt before pinch-hitter Greg Garcia drove them in with a single.
Against a lineup with seven left-handed batters, the most Quantrill (4-2) had seen in a lineup in any of his previous eight starts, the right-hander allowed three hits but walked four.
Three of those were issued in the fourth inning, when he threw 17 balls among his 21 pitches. That included just three strikes among 13 fastballs.
Quantrill had a fastball hit 365 feet by Joe Panik at the start of the fifth inning. But it wasn't 366 feet, so it was the first out of the inning, as Renfroe leaped to make the catch just above the wall.
Rookie Michel Baez followed Stammen and pitched a perfect seventh. After Yastrzemski led off the eighth with a single, Baez got Sandoval on a comebacker to the mound for his final out.
Matt Strahm got the final two outs of the eighth and worked a scoreless ninth.
Padres relievers have allowed six runs (four earned) in the past 10 games, a span of 42 2/3 innings.
