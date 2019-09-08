SAN DIEGO _ Wil Myers' single with one out in the 10th inning scored Manny Machado to give the Padres a 2-1 walk-off victory over the Rockies on Sunday at Petco Park.
Myers' third hit of the game lifted the Padres to a series win.
With five victories in their nine games here, it was the first time since 2015 the Padres won a season series at home over the Rockies.
The Padres clearly enjoyed their third walk-off win of the season, mobbing Myers at second base after his hit.
September is when a non-contending team can only hope that a single game in a lost season can mean something for next season.
What Myers continued to show is that he can still hit and run and confound with the best of them, though how much it will matter in that three weeks remain in what has been a perplexingly disappointing campaign and he is due $20 million each of the next three seasons.
After going 3-for-5 Sunday, Myers has put 11 balls in play with an exit velocity of at least 99.6 mph in his past 16 at-bats. He had hit 11 balls that hard in his previous 82 at-bats. Myers is 10-for-16 in that span. He also was picked off second base, stole a base on a walk and made a catch in a dead sprint in left-center field Sunday.
What Eric Lauer might be showing is that he is figuring out how to pitch effectively deeper in games, even against the Rockies.
In getting through six innings, the left-hander went longer than in any of his previous five career starts against Colorado. In allowing the Rockies only a run on four hits, he lowered his career ERA against them to 8.74. It was his second straight quality start.
What David Bednar kept demonstrating is that he can handle whatever the Padres throw at him, which if it continues will make him a serious contender for a bullpen spot next spring.
In his fourth appearance since being recalled from Double-A on Sept. 1, Bednar entered a 1-1 game in the seventh inning and struck out the first two batters before ending the inning with a grounder to second. The 24-year-old right-hander has allowed one hit and struck out five in 3 1/3 innings.
What Nick Martini showed was he might be able to hit enough and field enough to be in the mix to start in left field for the Padres in 2020. His first-inning single ran his hitting streak to seven games. The left-handed hitter _ something the Padres desperately need _ is 10-for-29 in eight games since the Padres claimed him off waivers. And where the report was his defense was a potential liability, he has played it capably and Sunday made a throw from the warning track to retire Charlie Blackmon at second base as he tried to advance on a fly ball.
What Josh Naylor continued to show he has the hustle and the arm to play the outfield _ if he can improve a little getting to the ball. The rookie also doubled and walked twice, improving his line to .276/.348/.480 in 109 plate appearances since his Aug. 1 recall.
After his double in the fourth inning, Naylor scored on a single by Luis Urias.
That tied a game the Rockies led after Pat Valaika led off the third ining with a double, went to third on a wild pitch and scored on Drew Butera's sacrifice fly.
And that was virtually all the Padres hitters managed.
Peter Lambert was the third of the three Rockies starters this weekend that came in ripe for the ripping.
He was the third to leave the mound having mostly muted the Padres offense _ or benefited from facing the Padres' muted offense.
With Lambert allowing one run in five innings Sunday, a trio that had a combined 6.90 ERA entering the series left having yielded six runs in 16 1/3 innings.
But Myers' drive to left-center off rookie right-hander Yency Almonte, after rookie righty Jesus Tinoco had walked Manny Machado and rookie righty Sam Howard had walked Eric Hosmer, was enough on this day after Matt Strahm worked a perfect eighth, Kirby Yates a perfect ninth and Craig Stammen a perfect 10th.
