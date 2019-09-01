Sept. 01-- Sep. 1--People living on the streets call her Mama Chris.
She earned the nickname because of her compassion for others. For being someone people could turn to. Confide in. Trust.
Her real name is Marie O'Keefe. She's a tall, tan woman who keeps her steel-colored hair pulled back smartly in a ponytail. A collection of charm bracelets dangles from one of her wrists as she cradles a perfectly happy dog in her toned arms.
Mama Chris' eyes are the only indicator that she's lived a hard life. They're the color of the sky on a cloudy day, and as piercing as slate in their direct gaze.
She came to Yakima from Tacoma when her son asked her to move out. She's been in Yakima, without a home, for seven years.
On Thursday, Mama Chris was one of about a dozen individuals who had parked their meager belongings near Naches Avenue. She likes to spend her time there because of its downtown location and its park-like setting, with trees that provide of a respite from the relentless summer sun.
Tim Pedersen, an intelligent and articulate 50-year-old man also spending the afternoon on Naches Avenue, said a core group of people have learned to support and look out for one another, as situations on the street can turn volatile quickly. Mama Chris was one of the first people Pederson learned he could trust.
Aware that the city of Yakima has an ordinance that has prohibited camping on city-owned property since 2016, Pedersen said he and others have been doing their best to keep the area clean.
"We're not trying to be an eyesore," he said. "A lot of people would actually like to be left alone."
Yakima city officials say they've received multiple complaints about Naches Avenue: shopping carts abandoned, trash left lying around, and unsanitary conditions that put the public at risk.
Yakima police officers patrol the area several times a day -- in part to connect homeless people with agencies that can help them, said city spokesman Randy Beehler.
Police enforcement actions along the avenue were recently questioned by Yakima City Council members. Some, including Jason White and Holly Cousens, had heard that people's personal belongings were being thrown away. Others, including Carmen Mendez and Brad Hill, had seen violations of the city's no-camping ordinance and voiced support of the city's enforcement efforts.
Beehler noted there have been regular complaints about Naches Avenue by phone, email and Yak-Bak, the city's online feedback form. The goal of enforcement efforts is to improve public safety, real and perceived, so that anyone going to the Naches Avenue parkway feels safe, he said.
"It's not uncommon for police to find drug paraphernalia, which is very concerning," he said. "A child could go there and get cut with a needle or on a razor. It's important that public areas are accessible and maintained."
Beehler added that officers have strict standards for interacting with homeless people, which include treating them with respect.
City efforts
The Yakima City Council enacted its no-camping ordinance in July 2016, after a homeless encampment with about two dozen tents sprouted on East Chestnut Avenue between South Sixth and South Seventh streets.
The ordinance noted that public camping could pose health and safety concerns. It prohibited unlawful camping and storage of personal property on any city-owned street, alley, sidewalk, parking lot, right of way, planting strip, easement, median, parkway or trail. Violators can be cited as a public nuisance and fined up to $1,000, or receive 90 days in jail.
The American Civil Liberties Union warned city officials that the ban on public camping without enough other housing options put the city at risk of a lawsuit for essentially criminalizing homelessness. The council authorized a temporary solution, also in 2016, for campers to move to a vacant parking lot across from the Yakima Police Department around South Third and Walnut streets. The Union Gospel Mission and the advent of Camp Hope in 2017 helped some of those with nowhere else to go.
Homeless individuals who shared their stories said they were afraid of a lack of privacy in the shelters or did not want to be around others who may have criminal records.
Beehler said that violations of the city's no-camping ordinance related to Naches Avenue have primarily been taking place in the four blocks between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Walnut Street. He noted the location is attractive because it's close to service providers, including mental health, counseling, food assistance and substance abuse resources, and people enjoy the park-like setting.
Officers typically find tents, abandoned shopping carts, and collections of clothing, cardboard, napkins and cups, and people otherwise not picking up after themselves. Officers also consistently see drug use or drug paraphernalia left in plain sight. Groups usually consist of less than a dozen people -- fewer after a sweep, Beehler said.
"When there is a concentrated enforcement activity, then people often don't gather," he said.
Beehler noted that recent court decisions, including rulings handed down from the 9th Circuit, have made it more challenging for city and police officials to enforce the city's no-camping ordinance.
"There are specific rules for when people are allowed to sleep or sit on public property," he said. "If a person is lying there on the sidewalk, we can't just go and tell him, 'You can't be here.' But we are going to continue enforcement activities in the area."
Police enforcement
Chad Pfeffer, whose grinning, black and white dog Omen was curled up near him Thursday on Naches Avenue, said the van containing all his belongings was towed last week.
"It didn't have an impound notice on it," he said. "It was packed full of my belongings, everything I own. I don't have the money to get it back."
Pfeffer said Omen's kennel was trashed last week during a sweep. The dog seemed perfectly happy to spend the sunny day beside Pfeffer, but Pfeffer appeared sad as he petted Omen's head.
"They came with a garbage truck, picked it up and crushed it," he said. "I understand their feelings about the carts and trash. Trust me, we know better than anyone. But there's no place for us to put our things, and we're trying to hang onto the things that we have."
Leisa McGill, who has a home in Yakima, was visiting with friends Thursday along Naches Avenue. She used to be homeless, and she frequents her old haunts to make sure those left on the streets are doing OK.
McGill said she witnessed enforcement activities Tuesday that deeply upset her.
"What happened on Tuesday, when the police threw away people's things, that was wrong. That was all they had," she said. "I'm happy to talk to you, because someone has to fight for them."
Councilman White shared concern about enforcement activities on Naches Avenue at an August council meeting. White said he had heard that police officers patrolling the area had thrown away people's belongings. He asked then-City Manager Cliff Moore, whose last day with the city was Aug. 20, if that was true.
Moore said there had been an "action" Tuesday, Aug. 20, in which officers removed abandoned shopping carts filled with trash. The city had received many complaints from property owners along the avenue, he said.
"You can't just abandon trash in a park," Moore said.
Cousens questioned what criteria officers were using to define what was "trash." Cousens said she also had heard about a person's belongings being taken after she announced she was going to get a drink of water but would return.
Moore clarified that the definition of "trash" was any unclaimed item left lying in the area. He said officers took items that had been unclaimed and so were determined to be abandoned.
Mendez noted that she had driven through the area and that, despite the no-camping ordinance, she had seen tents. Hill said he fully supported enforcement activities.
White questioned why several abandoned shopping carts had been left along the avenue following the sweep. Moore repeated that if the carts had been claimed by someone when the officers were there, then they weren't taken.
"Those who feel their personal items were taken should come in and file a claim," Moore said.
Beehler later said that police officers do not throw away items that look like they could be of importance to someone. Abandoned items like clothing are collected, tagged, logged, and stored at the city's Public Works Department. People who fill out claim forms with the city can have their items returned, Beehler said.
More than a home
A white van, emblazoned with the city's Parks and Recreation logo, pulled up to the Naches Avenue median around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. A city employee got out and started bagging the garbage left in a nearby trashcan.
Pedersen, sitting contentedly in a green lawn chair and chatting with Mama Chris, paused their conversation and called out to her.
"Does it at least look a little better?" he asked. "We've been working really hard."
The woman turned, smiled.
"Oh, yeah," she said, knotting the bag. "It's getting a little better."
As the van drove off, Pedersen offered a reflective smile. He also wiped what looked to be a tear from his eye.
"We love her," Pedersen said, after a pause. "She's always very kind to us."
Pedersen carefully chooses the words he uses to describe himself: He is not homeless, he says. He is a person who currently does not have a home.
"We're not homeless because we want to be homeless," he said. "It's because of circumstances."
Circumstances can change.
McGill is an example of that. Now that she has a home, she doesn't experience the same kind of reactions from people that she used to, though she observes her worth as a person has not changed.
"They look at us like we're lowlifes," she said, including herself with her homeless friends despite her changed housing situation. "For them to look at us like we're nothing is wrong. No one is any better than anyone else."
McGill said she remembers many nights when she alleges she was kicked awake by police officers who told her to pack up her things and move.
"There was no need for that," she said. "I was lying on the ground. Sleeping. I wasn't a danger to anyone. There was no need for them to kick me."
Pedersen, Mama Chris, and Pfeffer said they are doing their best to follow the rules but had been provided inconsistent information by different police officers.
"We move one place where they say we can be, and then they change the rules on us," Pederson said. "They tell us 'You can't be on this corner, you have to be on this other corner.' "
Pedersen also said he wishes that officers who patrol the area would try to find at least one positive thing to say. Noticing little things would go a long way with those who are trying to do the best they can, he said.
"All we hear is negativity," he said. "It would be nice if the officers could at least say we're doing a good job trying to pick things up. Especially with the younger generation that's out here, I don't want these young kids to get beaten down before they've had a chance to get out. They are not too far gone."
Beehler said city rules for parks prohibit sleeping from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Individuals who are allowed to hang out in the parks during the day may be told they have to leave during the night, as dictated by municipal code, he said.
As for individuals being kicked awake, that would not be permitted or condoned, Beehler said.
"There are strict protocols officers follow when they are in the field," Beehler said. "To protect themselves, officers may touch their shoe to another person's shoe, but kicking would absolutely not be allowed and that is something we would follow up on."
If there is no immediate threat to their safety, Yakima police officers are expected to treat people experiencing homelessness with respect, Beehler said.
As for Pederson's suggestion for police positivity, Beehler liked the idea.
"That's a great suggestion, and it will be passed on to officers to practice that," he said.
Resources available
Comprehensive Healthcare and Yakima Neighborhood Health Services both have outreach campaigns for those willing to get off the streets.
Two years ago, trained crisis responders from Comprehensive Healthcare started patrolling with police officers, Beehler said.
"It's an opportunity to directly connect with people who need services," he said.
Yakima Neighborhood Health Services case managers and behavioral staff regularly interact with homeless people, said spokeswoman Leah Ward.
Rhonda Hauff, the chief operating officer for Neighborhood Health, said the resource center's location near the unauthorized homeless camps gives outreach workers an opportunity to help usher willing individuals indoors.
"It's their choice," she acknowledged, "But for those who are willing to engage, we try to get them into Neighborhood Connections, where we have resources on housing, where we can give them a complete assessment of their overall needs."
Hauff said that homelessness along Naches Avenue has been an issue for "many years" and that her staff has been able to create positive, long-standing relationships with the city's law enforcement and code enforcement officers.
They have many success stories of people getting housing and going on to lead stable lives, she said.
"What any of us are trying to do is help people find affordable housing and take care of their needs," she said. "When we have people say they are ready for help, then we are ready to help them."
Reach Lex Talamo at ltalamo@yakimaherald.com or on Twitter: @LexTalamo.