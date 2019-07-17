NEW YORK _ An indecent assault case against U.S. actor Kevin Spacey has been dropped, according to media reports.
The Nantucket District Court Clerk's Office in Massachusetts said the criminal case was dropped given what was "the unavailability of the complaining witness," according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Spacey, 59, faced a criminal case of alleged sexual assault following allegations that he groped an 18-year-old restaurant employee in 2016 on Nantucket Island off Massachusetts.
At a hearing a week ago, the man refused to testify as to whether he might have deleted texts he sent to Spacey.
A month after the criminal case opened last year, the alleged victim's mother held a news conference and accused Spacey of sexually assaulting her son after buying him alcohol. Her son, 18 at the time, was not old enough to drink alcohol legally.
The Oscar-winning actor has been the subject of multiple sexual assault and harassment allegations since the case was filed. Netflix, which broadcast the TV series "House of Cards" in which he starred, also cut ties with Spacey.
