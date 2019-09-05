Judge leans toward blocking Trump asylum restriction nationwide
SAN FRANCISCO _ A federal judge signaled he will probably block the Trump administration from enforcing restrictions on asylum applications anywhere along the Mexican border while the legality of the policy announced in July is being challenged.
U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar said at a hearing Thursday in Oakland that he thinks there's adequate justification to order a nationwide halt to a policy that barred migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S. if they first passed through another nation without seeking protection.
In July, Tigar issued a preliminary injunction, agreeing that the immigration advocates who sued were likely to win. That injunction prevents the administration from implementing the rule while its legality is challenged in court. The federal appeals court in San Francisco denied the administration's request to put the injunction on hold but limited its effect only to the states within the court's jurisdiction, including California and Arizona.
Tigar told lawyers Thursday that he has the power to reinstate the injunction nationwide as long as it's justified.
"I do think that I have the authority to make a clear ruling in favor of my prior injunction, if I believe the record supports that ruling," he said.
Bloomberg News
House to take up stopgap funding the week of Sept. 16
WASHINGTON _ The House will vote on a continuing resolution the week of Sept. 16, according to a letter Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer released Thursday.
The stopgap spending bill, needed to keep the government funded when the new fiscal year begins Oct. 1, will likely last until late November, according to a House Democratic aide. That could mean an end date of Nov. 21 _ the last day the House is scheduled to be in session before leaving for Thanksgiving break.
The House has approved 10 of the 12 annual spending bills, but the Senate Appropriations Committee has yet to mark up any of its bills _ opting to wait until after lawmakers and the White House reached a universal agreement on spending levels for fiscal 2020.
That accord was signed into law just before both chambers left town for the August recess that is set to end on Monday when lawmakers return to Washington.
The Senate Appropriations Committee is hoping to mark up all 12 of its spending bills during the three-week September legislative session. But there won't be enough time for those measure to be reconciled with the House bills and signed into law _ meaning that Congress would need to pass and President Donald Trump would need to sign a continuing resolution to avoid a partial government shutdown.
That stopgap spending measure will likely give appropriators at least another six weeks to settle differences on spending levels and policy.
CQ-Roll Call
LGBTQ-focused town hall with 2020 Democratic candidates to be held in Los Angeles
WASHINGTON _ An LGBTQ-focused town hall featuring 2020 Democratic presidential candidates will be held in downtown Los Angeles next month, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation announced Thursday.
The "Power of Our Pride" event will take place Oct. 10, the day before National Coming Out Day, at the Novo and will be aired on CNN. The activist group says the town hall marks a historic first. It will be the first LGBTQ-focused presidential event broadcast on a major news network.
As of Thursday morning, former Vice President Joe Biden, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Secretary Julian Castro, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren had confirmed their participation in the event.
"We are eager to hear from this field of Democratic presidential candidates about how they plan to win full federal equality, defend the fundamental equality of LGBTQ people, and protect the most vulnerable among us _ both here in the United States and around the globe _ from stigma, institutional inequality, discrimination, and violence," said the organization's president, Alphonso David, in a statement.
Los Angeles Times
Honduras' former first lady gets 58-year sentence for diverting funds
MEXICO CITY _ Honduras' former first lady Rosa Elena Bonilla has been sentenced to 58 years in prison by an anti-corruption court for misappropriating funds earmarked for social programs.
She is the wife of Porfirio Lobo, who held the presidency from 2010 to 2014.
Bonilla was accused of misappropriating about $500,000 from an account where her office received funds for social programs. She diverted the funds to her personal account six days before the end of her husband's presidency, according to prosecutors.
The 52-year-old has been under arrest since February 2018. Her lawyers said they would appeal the sentence, which was announced on Wednesday by the country's judicial branch.
The investigation was backed by an anti-corruption mission, MACCIH, within the Organization of American States (OAS), which seemed to welcome the sentence on Thursday by noting the independence of the judiciary.
"The judges will decide ... with impartiality, based on the facts and in agreement with the law, without any restriction and without influences," a tweet from MACCIH quoted the United Nations as having said in 1985.
Bonilla's former personal assistant Saul Escobar was sentenced to 48 years. In practice, however, Honduran law limits prison time to 30 years.
Lobo on Wednesday accused OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro and Honduras' current President Juan Orlando Hernandez of having "lynched" his wife in an attempt to cover up "acts of mega-corruption" by Hernandez, without giving more details.
"With the 'lynching' of my beloved Rosa, Luis Almagro has the treasure that his partner and friend Juan Orlando Hernandez promised him," Lobo tweeted.
dpa
