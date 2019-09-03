Britney Spears' dad accused of abusing her 13-year-old son
Britney Spears' dad has been accused of physically abusing her oldest son, and authorities are investigating the matter, a law enforcement source confirmed to The New York Daily News.
The incident allegedly went down Aug. 24 while the singer's two boys were visiting their grandfather Jamie Spears at his residence in Ventura County, Calif., the source said.
Britney's 13-year-old son "got into an argument" with Jamie, and the grandfather allegedly became angry, busted through a door and grabbed the minor child, the source said.
"This resulted in the child being afraid," the source said.
Britney, who is under a court-ordered conservatorship managed by her dad, took the kids out of the house and returned them to their dad Kevin Federline's custody for the night, according to the source.
Federline later reported the incident to the Ventura County Sheriff, and a law enforcement restraining order was issued, the source said.
Federline and his high-powered Los Angeles divorce attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, were expected to file paperwork for a domestic violence restraining order on Tuesday, but lawyers on both sides of the couple's custody deal reached an agreement to keep Jamie away from the boys, sources said.
The stipulated deal became a court order Tuesday, sources said.
Britney's divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser, did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.
The new civil protective order "restricts" Jamie's presence around the kids and says Federline retains his sole legal and primary physical custody with "more than 90%" of the boys' time apportioned to him, sources confirmed.
_New York Daily News
___
Federal judge says Ohio voter purge can continue
COLUMBUS, Ohio _ U.S. District Court Judge James L. Graham has denied a requested temporary restraining order to halt Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose's voter purge planned for Friday.
"It's disturbing that this week's planned voter purge will go forward even when the secretary of state's office has admitted there is an ongoing investigation into errors that resulted in thousands of Ohio voters being improperly _ and we contend, unlawfully _ flagged to be removed from the rolls," said Greg Beswick, executive director of the Ohio Democratic Party, which requested the court order Friday.
"The specter that any active voters are purged due to government error, and no fault of their own, is unacceptable. We will continue to advocate for every eligible Ohio voter _ no matter their partisan affiliation _ to have the opportunity to cast a ballot and make their voices heard."
_The Columbus Dispatch
___
Biden's campaign says Iowa caucus isn't a must-win
WASHINGTON _ Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden's campaign argued Tuesday that his case for electability will still be strong even if he loses the first party contest.
A top Biden campaign official said the former vice president may not win the Iowa caucus, and the race likely will remain competitive far beyond the first four primaries and caucuses. The official and two others briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity.
The official's comment, effectively hedging for a potential loss in the first-in-the-nation nominating contest, is at odds with Biden's repeated message to voters and interviewers in Iowa that the state holds "the key to the kingdom." The official also said the campaign expects polls in early primary and caucus states _ where Biden largely leads _ to get tighter as more voters tune into the race.
The race is likely become a battle between three or four candidates, the official said. At the very least, a second official said, the former vice president's campaign sees Biden along with Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders as likely to stay in the race well past Super Tuesday at the beginning of March.
The most recent Iowa caucus poll, conducted by Monmouth University and released Aug. 8, had Biden leading the race at 28%, with Warren in second at 19%. California Sen. Kamala Harris had 11% and all other candidates were in single digits. Biden's standing improved by 1 percentage point _ well within the margin of error _ compared with Monmouth's previous poll, in April. Warren gained 12 points.
Biden's aides also sought to lower expectations for a Biden showdown with Warren during the Sept. 12 presidential debate in Houston, the first time the two candidates will share a debate stage.
The third official said that while the media is attempting to frame the debate as a clash between Biden's centrist views and Warren's more progressive platform, that's not how many voters look at the race. And, the official added, there won't just be two candidates on the debate stage, there will be 10.
_Bloomberg News
___
TSA now says it's OK to pack grenade-shaped sodas from Disney's Star Wars
In a galaxy not so far away, travelers may now pack souvenir bottles of sodas shaped like hand grenades that are sold at Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in California and Florida. The TSA has rethought its ban on souvenir bottles of Coke, Diet Coke and Sprite designed to resemble grenades used in "Star Wars" movies.
"We have completed our review, and instructed our officers to treat these as an oversized liquid," said a TSA statement released Wednesday. "Because these bottles contain liquids larger than 3.4 ounces (100 milliliters), they should be put in checked baggage or emptied to be brought on as a carry-on item."
The policy follows the agency's usual 3-1-1 rule, which bans liquids more than 3.4 ounces from being allowed in carry-on bags.
The TSA takes pseudo-explosives seriously, banning "realistic replicas" of explosives and incendiary devices from carry-on and checked luggage. Replicas of firearms may be packed in checked luggage but not in carry-on bags.
The original ruling on the "Star Wars" sodas came in response to an @AskTSA question on Twitter from a user called @DarkAshNet.
The TSA responded: "Thanks for asking! Replica and inert explosives aren't allowed in either carry-on or checked bags."
In the recent statement, TSA also underscored its authority, saying it "will maintain the discretion to prohibit any item through the screening checkpoint if they believe it poses a security threat."
_Los Angeles Times
___
