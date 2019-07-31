Senate Armed Services sends Hyten nomination to floor despite sex assault allegations
WASHINGTON _ The Senate Armed Services Committee on Wednesday advanced Gen. John Hyten's nomination to be vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to the Senate floor amid some opposition from senators concerned about sexual assault allegations launched against the four-star general.
The committee's endorsement of Hyten on a 20-7 vote in a closed-door session comes one day after his confirmation hearing, during which he defended himself against accusations made by a former subordinate, Army Col. Kathryn A. Spletstoser.
Spletstoser, who sat just feet away from Hyten at Tuesday's hearing, contends that the Air Force general made unwanted sexual advances on numerous occasions and harmed her career after she rebuffed him.
Hyten has maintained his innocence. On Tuesday, he won the backing of Arizona Republican Sen. Martha McSally, a former fighter pilot who earlier this year disclosed that a superior raped her while she was in the Air Force.
Senate Armed Service Chairman James M. Inhofe confirmed the committee's action, saying there was a "very strong vote in favor of Hyten."
Ohio can't get drugs for a new execution method, governor says
COLUMBUS, Ohio _ Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday that state prison officials can't find any company willing to supply drugs as an execution alternative to one that essentially has been declared cruel and unusual.
He said he would talk to Statehouse leaders about legislation allowing a different execution method. Some Ohio death row inmates have been asking to be executed by firing squad, while two Tennessee inmates last year opted to be executed in the electric chair. Ohio's "Old Sparky" has been in storage for years.
DeWine delayed four executions early this year after a federal judge in Dayton said Ohio's current intravenous protocol came perilously close to violating constitutional protections against cruel and unusual punishment. One was rescheduled for Sept. 12, but DeWine on Wednesday said that was under review.
Makers of drugs used in executions have said in recent years that they don't want their products used in executions.
Ohio had been buying the drugs through its Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and then driving them down to the death house at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility without telling drugmakers what the substances would be used for. However, DeWine said the drugmakers have told the state that if they suspect that any of their products would be used in executions, they would stop selling to the state altogether, potentially depriving tens of thousands of Ohioans of important medicine.
Ultra-conservative conference to bring Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Dinesh D'Souza to Trump's Doral resort
MIAMI _ President Donald Trump's Miami resort will serve as a venue for an ultra-conservative conference in October.
Political group American Priority chose Trump National Doral to host its second annual AMPfest Oct. 10-12. The conference will "support free Speech and free association while also highlighting American Culture," according to its website. Scheduled speakers include such well-known conservatives as former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders; Charlie Kirk, founder of the youth organization Turning Point USA; author Dinesh D'Souza; and U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.
The conference comes at a time when the president's Miami hotel is struggling. In December, a consultant for the Trump Organization successfully urged the Miami-Dade Value Adjustment Board to lower the property's value, citing an 18% revenue shortfall since 2015.
The hotel's best-known event, the PGA Tour, left Trump Doral in 2016 after Cadillac reduced its sponsorship. The American Priority conference is the latest in a series of events more aligned with Trump's politics to fill its void. The private prison company GEO Group and a pay-day lenders trade group moved their annual corporate gatherings to Trump Doral in 2017 and 2018. The Republican Governors Association and the Republican National Committee have also met at the hotel.
Last year's American Priority conference held at a Marriott in Washington, D.C., was not very well attended, according to Politico. Alex Phillips, the conference's organizer, said that security at the D.C. hotel was not as tight as the organizers would have liked.
"We didn't find the area very hospitable and friendly to what we were trying to do," said Phillips in an interview.
This year the group migrated south to the Trump property in Miami, which has been more receptive to its message, Phillips said. Of the hotels American Priority considered, Trump Doral was among the cheaper bids, he said.
Kushner in Israel after discussing Middle East conflict in Jordan
TEL AVIV _ U.S. President Donald Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday night, hours after discussing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with Jordanian King Abdullah in Amman.
Kushner, who is also Trump's son-in-law, discussed with Abdullah efforts to resolve the conflict, according to the royal court.
Abdullah "reaffirmed the need to achieve just, comprehensive and lasting peace on the basis of the two-state solution."
The solution should guarantee "the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 4 June 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, living side by side with Israel in peace and security."
The meeting was attended by Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi and Assistant to the U.S. President and Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt.
In Kushner's meeting later in Jerusalem, U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook, U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer and Greenblatt participated. The Israeli Prime Minister's Office did not release any further details about the meeting.
Kushner is on a tour that includes several countries in the region.
