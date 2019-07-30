For Joint Chiefs nominee, a subdued hearing addressing contentious charges
WASHINGTON _ President Donald Trump's pick to be the next vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Tuesday publicly defended himself against sexual assault allegations that have clouded his nomination, picking up support from key lawmakers as his accuser, an Army colonel, sat just feet away.
And although the accusations against him are part of a wider cultural issue that has filtered into the presidential campaign, two members of the committee running for president skipped the hearing _ and a chance to question the nominee.
"I want to state to you, and to the American people, that these allegations are false," Air Force Gen. John Hyten told the Senate Armed Services Committee, with his wife Laura sitting behind him. "Nothing happened _ ever."
Col. Kathryn A. Spletstoser has alleged that Hyten, on numerous occasions, inappropriately touched and kissed her on numerous occasions, including in a hotel room at the Reagan National Defense Forum in California, when she worked for him in 2017.
"You just had a four-star general get up in front of the American people, and in open testimony in front of the Senate Armed Services Committee and make false official statements under oath," Spletstoser said after the hearing. "He lied about sexually assaulting me. He did it. He did multiple times."
Democrats tried to pass TPS for Venezuelans. Senate Republicans blocked it
WASHINGTON _ The U.S. Senate will leave for a six-week break without passing a bill to grant Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, for Venezuelans even though the House of Representatives passed a similar measure last week.
Two Democratic senators, Bob Menendez of New Jersey and Dick Durbin of Illinois, attempted to pass the House's TPS bill by unanimous consent on the Senate floor Tuesday. The move, which is essentially a voice vote, bypasses Senate procedure in an attempt to pass legislation quickly, but it fails if one senator opposes it.
Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee opposed Menendez and Durbin's request, so the fast-track effort to pass TPS failed.
Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, who co-sponsored a Senate version of the House TPS bill with Menendez, said the full Senate will not vote on the bill before leaving for six weeks.
The major hurdle for passing TPS legislation are conservative Republicans in Congress along with a group of White House officials. They are wary of extending TPS to Venezuela while trying to end the program in countries like Haiti, Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua.
Granting TPS would give Venezuelans the ability to live and work legally in the U.S. There are an estimated 170,000 Venezuelans in Florida, the most of any U.S. state.
EPA clears path for proposed copper and gold mine near Alaska's Bristol Bay
SEATTLE _ Federal officials said Tuesday they would not block a proposed copper and gold mine near Alaska's Bristol Bay despite objections by critics who contend it would imperil a fishery and harm wetlands and streams.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency outraged opponents of the Pebble Mine by announcing that it was withdrawing the agency's option under the Clean Water Act to veto the project. The decision undoes Obama-era environmental restrictions, freeing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to decide whether to permit the controversial mine.
EPA officials in Washington appeared to overrule the agency's Seattle branch, which spent years researching the potential environmental impact and taking public comments on a potential veto, and recently submitted a highly critical review of the mining proposal. The Clean Water Act gives regional EPA administrators authority to step in when they determine proposed projects would likely damage fisheries or wildlife habitat.
Chris Hladick, EPA regional administrator in Seattle, had found "weaknesses" in an Army Corps draft environmental impact statement, writing July 1 that it likely underestimated adverse impacts on water quality and fish resources. But Hladick, directed by a top EPA official last month to consider whether to withdraw the agency's veto option, signed Tuesday's notice doing so.
The agency's decision throws a lifeline to Canada's Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd., which seeks permits to process 180,000 tons of ore a day for 20 years at the remote site 200 miles southwest of Anchorage.
'A moment of reckoning': Senators release Olympic abuse investigation, propose reform
WASHINGTON _ After an 18-month Senate investigation found the U.S. Olympic Committee failed to protect athletes from sexual abuse, a pair of senators wants to empower Congress to dissolve the committee.
Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut, released Tuesday the results of their investigation, which found widespread failure by the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and other institutions to keep athletes safe.
The investigation was launched in 2016 in the wake of The Indianapolis Star's reporting on sexual abuse allegations against Larry Nassar, the USA Gymnastics team doctor. Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison last year after several former members of Team USA came forward about sexual abuse.
"It remains shocking to me, disillusioning to me that there were people who had a responsibility to protect those athletes who did not do it," said Moran, who chairs the Senate Commerce subcommittee that has authority over amateur sports.
"The statement of the survivors that sticks with me is, 'Why was there more than one of us who encountered Larry Nassar?' "
During a phone call with reporters, Moran and Blumenthal spoke about the need to change the culture in both the committee and the governing bodies.
To that end, the two lawmakers have introduced a sweeping bill that it's intended to enact new accountability measures for the Olympic committee and require greater oversight of the National Governing Bodies it designates for each sport.
"We're now at a moment of reckoning, one year before the next Olympics," Blumenthal said.
Hong Kong charges 44 protesters with rioting
BEIJING _ Hong Kong police announced late Tuesday night that 44 out of 49 arrested protesters from clashes with police Sunday would be charged with rioting, an offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The charges come one day after Beijing's highest government office for Hong Kong affairs held a news conference declaring its support for Hong Kong's government and police.
At least 170 people have been arrested in connection with protests that have roiled Hong Kong for the last eight weeks over a proposed extradition bill that would allow suspected criminals to be removed to China.
Hong Kong's government has suspended action on the bill, but what started as peaceful marches have evolved into a desperate movement of weekly _ now almost daily _ clashes with police as protesters demand full withdrawal of the bill, an independent investigation of alleged police violence, the chief executive's resignation, release of political prisoners and electoral reform.
The 44 are the first group connected with the extradition bill protests to be charged with rioting. Edward Leung, a pro-independence activist, was jailed for six years after being found guilty of the same offense in clashes with police in 2016.
_Los Angeles Times
