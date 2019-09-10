DETROIT _ A Bloomfield, Mich., church is cancelling an anti-Muslim event scheduled for Wednesday's 9/11 anniversary after facing condemnation from Michigan representatives and organizations.
Bloomfield Hills Baptist Church announced in a one-sentence email that it will cancel the two-day "9/11 forgotten? Is Michigan surrendering to Islam?" event that was originally scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.
The event was slated to host two speakers, who would address topics like "How the interfaith movement is sabotaging America and the church" and "How Islam is destroying America from within."
The church's pastor, Donald McKay, defended the event to Fox 2 last week, telling the station that "Islam is a growing threat in the United States of America," and that while he couldn't speak for his church, "we don't hate Muslims, we hate the ideology they are identified with."
"I am an Islamophobe, I wear that badge proudly," said McKay, who told Fox 2 at the time that he did not plan on cancelling.
The event quickly gained attention from political leaders and organizations in Michigan, who condemned the discussion and called for its cancellation.
In a joint statement on the issue, U.S. Democratic Reps. Andy Levin and Debbie Dingell said there is "no place for hate in Metro Detroit, in Michigan or anywhere in the United States."
_Detroit Free Press
___
Florida man threatened to kill Jews, FBI says
A Florida man who threatened to shoot up a Florida synagogue was arrested Friday in Volusia County, law enforcement officials say.
The FBI and Volusia County Sheriff's Office charged Hanson Larkin, 25, with making threats using interstate communication. Larkin made numerous threats about killing Jews, court documents show.
According to the complaint affidavit, Larkin made the threats to persuade another individual to meet him in Miami. The individual continued to rebuff Larkin's advances but the DeLand, Florida resident's text messages just kept escalating.
On Aug. 6, Larkin texted that he would break into the individual's house and disfigure their Barbie dolls. On Aug. 25, he sent the individual their address followed by "I'm coming right now." The next string of messages got increasingly more threatening.
_ " ... I bought a gun with my first paycheck If I don't meet you I will be forced to use it."
_ "If meeting me for five seconds is not worth the lives of multiple Jews then I have no other option."
_ "There's a Chabad near me. And Amtrak has no security for weapons. Don't make me make a choice they'll regret."
_ " ... I want to smell your fear."
The individual called the authorities who later contacted the FBI, the affidavit says. FBI agents arrested Larkin in Daytona Beach Friday morning without incident, a press release says. Court records show he's currently being held at a detention center in Orlando.
If convicted, Larkin could be behind bars for up to five years.
_Miami Herald
___
Republican Greg Murphy wins special election in North Carolina's 3rd District
WASHINGTON _ Republican state Rep. Greg Murphy has won the special election for North Carolina's 3rd District, succeeding the late GOP Rep. Walter B. Jones and likely becoming the next member of the House Freedom Caucus.
With 44% of precincts reporting, Murphy led Democrat Allen Thomas 59% to 40% when The Associated Press called the race. Murphy, who won a primary runoff in July, was largely expected to win this seat left open by Jones' death in February. Jones won a 13th term without opposition last fall and President Donald Trump carried the seat by 23 points in 2016.
Murphy finished first in a 17-way primary in April but failed to win the nomination outright. He advanced to a runoff against pediatrician Joan Perry, who had the support of outside groups dedicated to electing GOP women. The political arm of the House Freedom Caucus backed Murphy in what became a proxy war between competing D.C. interests. North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows, the chairman of the Freedom Caucus, and Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, the vice chairman, campaigned for him in the district. Murphy used their backing to help convey his support for Trump.
Despite Murphy's support for a version of Medicaid expansion in the state Legislature that Meadows said he disagreed with, the outgoing Freedom Caucus chairman has said Murphy will be a member of the invitation-only hard-line conservative group.
This will be the first time in 24 years that the 3rd District has new representation. Jones was first elected in 1994. His father had represented a similar area for about 26 years before that.
_CQ-Roll Call
___
31 killed, 100 wounded in stampede in Iraq's Shiite city of Karbala
KARBALA, Iraq _ At least 31 people were killed and 100 others wounded in a stampede during Shiite Ashura celebrations in the city of Karbala, the Iraqi Health Ministry said.
Ten of the wounded are in serious condition, the ministry said, according to Iraq's official news agency INA.
Medical and security sources told dpa that the toll is likely to increase.
Tens of thousands of Shiite Muslims converge on the holy city for the occasion, which marks the anniversary of the death of Imam Hussein, one of the grandsons of the Prophet Muhammad.
People marched through Karbala, whipping their backs and chests with chains and sobbing as blood covered their bodies and faces. Others tapped their chests in a steady rhythm.
Millions of Shiites across Iraq are marking Ashura, which falls on the 10th of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic lunar calendar.
The Iraqi government had declared Tuesday a national holiday and deployed thousands of army and police forces to keep the peace at the celebrations.
Ashura is marked by Muslims to commemorate the day Moses was saved from the Egyptians. However, for Shiite Muslims the day has special significance, marking Hussein's death at the Battle of Karbala in Iraq in 680 A.D.
_dpa
___
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.