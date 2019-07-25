July 25-- Jul. 25--The Looff Carrousel has gone round and round for the last 110 years and the anniversary will be celebrated Thursday as part of National Carousel Day.
The Looff Carrousel on the south bank of Riverfront Park will have $1 rides from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday in a dual celebration.
The event will feature free face painting and $1 popcorn.
The Looff Carrousel came to Spokane in 1909. It was in storage briefly and then brought back after Expo '74. Last May, the carrousel opened in its new home, a glass rotunda at the south entrance of the Riverfront Park.
The carrousel features a tiger, Chinese dragons and a host of traditional horses. The Spokane Parks Foundation is awarding naming rights on some park features including carrousel seats.
In Coeur d'Alene, a celebration will continue all day with free rides. The Playland Pier Carousel was hand carved in 1922 by the Herschell-Spillman Engineering Co. in New York, according to the Coeur d'Alene Carousel Foundation website.
It was then installed at the Playland Pier in Coeur d'Alene. After the pier closed, the carousel went missing, and from 1975 to 1986 the carousel's whereabouts were unknown.
Since then, the carousel has been restored, and in June 2017 the carousel opened in its current location in the Coeur d'Alene City Park and Beach on West Fort Grounds Drive.