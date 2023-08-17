WATERVILLE — The North Central Washington Fair will run Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, featuring new and mainstay entertainment events. The NCW Fair hosts creative exhibitions, alongside the 4-H and FFA livestock auctions.

From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 24, NCW Fair will present a new event, Big Air at the Fair. Octane Addictions, the motorsports freestyle company organizing the event, specializes in backflipping dirt bikes, side-by-sides, and snowmobiles with athletes sponsored by Red Bull and Monster Energy, said Tyler Johnson, owner of Octane Addictions.



Kal Cummings: (509) 665-1172

cummings@wenatcheeworld.com

 

