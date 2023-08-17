WATERVILLE — The North Central Washington Fair will run Aug. 24 to Aug. 27, featuring new and mainstay entertainment events. The NCW Fair hosts creative exhibitions, alongside the 4-H and FFA livestock auctions.
From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 24, NCW Fair will present a new event, Big Air at the Fair. Octane Addictions, the motorsports freestyle company organizing the event, specializes in backflipping dirt bikes, side-by-sides, and snowmobiles with athletes sponsored by Red Bull and Monster Energy, said Tyler Johnson, owner of Octane Addictions.
Octane Addictions developed an airbag system, which makes the trick show safer for the athletes "if they have to come off their bike or snowmobile upside down, right-side-up," said Johnson. Now, Octane Addiction athletes land on giant airbags instead of the ground, said Johnson.
Mainstay events will return. The NCW Fair presents the Big Bend Round-Up, which features horse racing, Indian relay, and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Rodeo on Aug. 26, from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Aug. 27, 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Shenandoah, with hits like "Two Dozen Roses," "Church on Cumberland Road" and "I Want to be Loved Like That," will perform Aug. 25 from 7 to 9 p.m. The NCW Fair switched the headliner from country singer Jimmie Allen to Shenandoah. Jimmie Allen earlier this year faced two sexual assault allegations, according to AP news coverage.
“Given the recent allegations and negative press surrounding Jimmy Allen, we had to cancel that show and move on,” Carolyn Morley, NCW Fair manager, said. “We are a family event and need to keep our patrons in mind with all that we do.”
The Floral/Fiber Arts, Horticulture, and Craft/Photography buildings received redesigns, including new lighting, ceilings, and displays. Morley said the redesigns contain a “farmer’s market feel.”
With all these changes, Morley said she wants more exhibitors. Those with special talents can try for a blue ribbon, she added.
The NCW Fair will accept still life exhibits at Coastal Farm & Ranch on Aug. 22 from noon to 7 p.m. Entries accepted by the NCW Fair include categories of quilting, sewing, knitting, spinning, crochet, needlework, photography, art, crafts, canning, dehydrated foods, vegetables and fruit. For those who do not need a ride for their exhibits, exhibit entry will be Aug. 23 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the fairgrounds. More information on exhibits, including necessary paperwork, is online at ncwfair.org.
