A new discovery | Rocky Reach Dam visitor center

Dam turbines the size of dump trucks lay stretched out inside of a huge concrete structure with workers running around them like honeybees in a hive.
People visiting the Rocky Reach Dam Discovery Center can take a guided tour inside of the dam as part of their visit, said Kristin Lodge, Chelan County PUD visitor services manager. It is one of the many options available at the new discovery center, including learning about the history of Columbia River hydropower, an explanation of how dams work, the importance of salmon to the region and tribal heritage.
"Before 9/11, guests would come and park in the parking lot and would walk themselves out across the deck and take the elevator down, and they would explore a public floor (in the dam) at the public museum there," Lodge said.
After the East Coast terrorist attacks in 2001, the dam restricted visitor access more and more, she said. The new discovery center allows people to walk on the dam once again through a guided and monitored tour.
Chelan County PUD rebuilt the visitor center, formerly called the Museum of the Columbia, starting in 2019; it reopened to the public on Aug. 25, 2021. It has been a rocky opening, Lodge said, due to COVID-19-related restrictions, but visits to the center have picked up in 2022.
" ... the minute (COVID restrictions) opened up, our phones were ringing off the hoook and we were booked just solid with field trips," she said. "I think the best day ever was the first day that we saw the big, yellow school buses roll up."
Since then, the discovery center saw about 200 to 300 students a day until school let out for summer break, she said.
The discovery center building is along Highway 97A and includes the Rocky Reach Dam Park, which has 17 acres of lawn, a playground, arboretum, covered picnic table area, horseshoe pit and more.
Inside the center, visitors can interact with hands-on displays that allow them to push buttons, turn cranks, weave tule mats, touch fake animal scat and more. The museum also includes several small theaters with 3- to 4-minute videos, as well as a video game that asks visitors to guide a steamboat down the Columbia River before the river was dammed.
"We invite them to just push, pull, crank, turn, get in there and explore," Lodge said.
The discovery center also includes a lot of visual aids that add to the experience, such as a map of the Columbia River and its tributaries painted on the floor. The design shows how the river extends from Canada into Montana, Idaho, Washington, Oregon and Wyoming. It also identifies all the dams located along the main stem of the river, 14 in total with 11 of them in Washington, she said.
Another part of the center is the fish ladder viewing station. The viewing station has been updated with bigger windows that are more wheelchair-accessible.
"There used to be really small viewing windows. ... that works for you and I, but if you're a little kid you couldn't see and if you were in a wheelchair you couldn't see," she said.
The purpose of the whole experience is to preserve the history of how the dams were made and the difficulty in first building them," Lodge said. It also serves to inspire a new generation of children to someday work at the dam.
"We're facing one of the largest mass retirements coming to us in the next five, six or seven years," she said. "So our ability to reach audiences locally to spread the message and talk about career exploration and career pathways is really exciting, too."
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone