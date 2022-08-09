 Skip to main content
A new discovery | Rocky Reach Dam visitor center

Dam turbines the size of dump trucks lay stretched out inside of a huge concrete structure with workers running around them like honeybees in a hive.

People visiting the Rocky Reach Dam Discovery Center can take a guided tour inside of the dam as part of their visit, said Kristin Lodge, Chelan County PUD visitor services manager. It is one of the many options available at the new discovery center, including learning about the history of Columbia River hydropower, an explanation of how dams work, the importance of salmon to the region and tribal heritage.

220624-foothillsmag-discoverycenter 03.JPG

Loren Benoit photo Griffin Hampton, 11, and Charlie Joy, 6, watch a chinook salmon swim the fish ladder at the Rocky Reach Dam Discovery Center in late June.


