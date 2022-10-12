 Skip to main content
Big on flavor | Cafe Columbia is a Pybus staple

Owned by a local husband-wife pair, Cafe Columbia at Pybus Public Market is a riverside retreat, perfect for grabbing a quick bite or sitting down to coffee with friends.

Cafe Columbia owners Dan and Cathy Rodriguez.

Owners Cathy and Dan Rodriguez started out as IT consultants, living and working in Western Washington. The commute was inconvenient and they had young kids at home. It’s hard to watch your kids grow up when you have to drive over an hour to get to work and back.

The Columbia Salad is made with apples, blue cheese, spicy glazed maple pecans on romaine and field greens with housemade balsamic dressing.


