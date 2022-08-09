Call of the falls | Natural and man-made cascades deliver shock and awe. But can I get there by car?

Not a cloud in the sky, yet I’m already soaked to the skin. It’s from standing too close to the wind-blown spray from a waterfall that every year lures me, along with thousands of curious visitors and salmon galore, to its unrelenting roar.
The falls at Tumwater Canyon Dam, which once energized electric locomotives across Stevens Pass, still has the power to mesmerize. I count it as one of the best easy-access waterfalls in North Central Washington and gladly endure a wet shower to feel it thunder up my legs straight to my heart.
Yep, this is a man-made waterfall. But it compares favorably to many of our region’s natural cataracts in flow, spectacle and sheer excitement — what I call the rush of the gush. Plus, it’s not far from Leavenworth, right there along Highway 2, with an easy-to-reach viewing platform that immerses visitors in the thrill of the spill.
For me, North Central Washington’s top waterfalls — man-made and natural — shouldn’t be too many steps from where I park the car. I consider such watery wonders excellent destinations for Sunday drives, right up there with colorful fall foliage and all-you-can-eat buffets. Convenient cascades, that’s what I’m looking for.
Don’t get me wrong … I once appreciated two-day hikes through wild country to see dramatic plumes plummet. But a few years ago I stood next to a dangerously swollen Silver Falls (in the Entiat Valley) and realized such a frightful torrent was all the power and majesty this aging soul required. Best of all, its full glory was only a hundred paces up a paved trail.
Why falling water? Casual observers might say we’re drawn to waterfalls because they’re pretty. Deep thinkers might suggest a waterfall mirrors life — all’s calm, all’s chaotic, all’s calm again. Some science-minded fellows argue that rushing, tumbling fluids produce negative ions that, in humans, increase serotonin and produce positive feelings.
I say the lure of falling water lies in its contradictions — coolness on a scorching day, motion in a mostly still landscape, uncertainty contained in a steady flow. I like that I’m a witness to an eons-old phenomenon that changes by the second.
These falling-water faves in NCW are easy to reach by car and a short stroll. Too many waterfalls, natural and man-made, dot our region to list them all (oh, that’s right … we live in The Cascades). Don’t see your favorite here? No doubt, you think I’m all wet.
TUMWATER DAM (man-made)
Why? Park your car, read the nearby interpretive signs, follow the steps to the close-up viewing platform and you’ll find one of NCW’s most immersive waterfall experiences. Foam, spray, roar — what more could you ask for?
What? Dam construction began in 1907. It measures 23 feet high, 400 feet long.
Where? About 4.7 miles west of Leavenworth on Highway 2.
When? Most waterfalls gush strongest during spring runoff, and this one’s no exception. So while May and early June provide top-notch watery wonder, fine viewing is available year-round. Also, you might spot spawning salmon leaping the falls in (roughly) May, August and September.
SILVER FALLS (natural)
Why? The power of falling water is never more evident than when standing a few feet from this exquisite torrent. Plentiful parking, toilets, paved paths, bridges, stairways and handrails make this a family favorite. (Keep an eye on the kiddies, however. Trails can be slick.)
What? Silver Falls is essentially an alpine creek coursing down a mountain, so the more you walk (up and up, mind you) the more cascades and pools you’ll find. The roundtrip loop is about 1.7 miles with 600 feet gain in elevation, but the first 0.1 miles provides most visitors with all the waterfall they need.
Where? The parking lot and trailhead are approximately 30 miles up Entiat River Road, which is a beautiful drive. Don’t forget your Northwest Forest Pass.
When? The best time to visit is late May through mid-October, otherwise you might run into snow. Maximum gush is in early June. Personally, I like to visit here on peak summer days — when temps reach 90 or more — just to relish the forest’s shade and cataract’s coolness.
SUMMER FALLS (man-made)
Why? An oasis of trees and green lawn provides the perfect viewpoint for this dramatic overflow from Banks Lake. It contrasts beautifully with the surrounding basalt and semi-desert terrain. Once a real gusher, the flow has been curtailed (but still impressive) by the addition of a powerhouse above the falls. Don’t be tempted to explore too closely, however. A nearby monument honors three teens who in 1978 drowned in the waterfall’s undertow.
What? A well-maintained gravel road loops down to the upper reach of Billy Clapp Lake and a shady, day-use area with parking and toilets. The falls stand at just over 90 feet, tumbling in what waterfall watchers’ call “tiered plunges.”
Where? Summer Falls isn’t on a main drag but is worth seeking out. It’s located 17 miles east of Soap Lake by following Highway 2 to Pinto Ridge Road NE. In a few miles, look for the turnoff to the Summer Falls Day Use Area.
When? If you guess Summer Falls flows mostly in, um, summer, then you’d be partially right. Before the powerhouse was built, the falls ran only during irrigation season. Now it runs forcibly through summer months and dribbles through winter. Keep in mind: Easy access is limited in winter when the day-use area closes.
FALLS CREEK FALLS (natural)
Why? After you’ve explored the Methow Valley’s more popular attractions (Early Winters Spires, Old West Winthrop, TwispWorks), mosey up the Chewuch River to enjoy this roaring gem. It’s tucked in forest a short walk from the road but, really, it feels miles from civilization.
What? Falls Creek Falls provides a 2-for-1 — lower and upper — waterfall experience. The 0.3 mile paved-and-gravel path takes you to the lower falls, easily one of NCW’s most accessible flows. Want more? The trail then switchbacks upward to a second cataract, which is definitely worth the effort.
Where? The falls is about 25 minutes due north from Winthrop on West Chewuch Road (which becomes forest road NF-51.) Look for Falls Creek Campground at the confluence of Falls Creek and the Chewuch River. The trailhead to the falls is across the road.
When? Peak water flow usually occurs in early June, but the flow of visitors stretches from late May to mid-October. Note that snow closes the road in winter.
CHIEF JOSEPH DAM (man-made)
Why? Lordy, this is the waterfall of your dreams — not quite Niagara, but about as good as you’re gonna get in North Central Washington. Maximum torrent through spillway gates occurs during spring runoff, but not always. This is one honkin’ big dam, so it can handle a LOT of spring runoff before operators allow excess water to spill.
What? When conditions are right (heavy winter snow, warm spring days, fast melt in the high country, maybe some rain), you’ll see more water surging over the dam than you’ve ever imagined possible. Thankfully, there are excellent overlooks and a viewing area level with the torrent itself. Look for signs pointing the way.
Where? Chief Joseph Dam stretches across the Columbia River just upstream from Bridgeport where Highway 17 crosses the river. Follow Half Sun Way to a parking lot with interpretive signs and restrooms. A walking trail (hot as Hades in mid-summer) starts across the road and offers excellent views of the dam and Chief Joseph Hatchery.
When? Pardon me for being vague, but peak runoff varies here from spring to spring. So you might see the super-gush or you might not. When the river swells, the spillway gates will likely open sometime in May or early June.