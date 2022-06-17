Goose Ridge Estate Winery | Boutique quality and hospitality from an industry giant

Step inside the Goose Ridge Estate Winery Tasting Room in Leavenworth and you might think you’ve arrived at one of the valley’s finest small boutique wineries. Friendly service, delicious estate wines, relaxed atmosphere, local entertainment — it’s all here.
Small, friendly, exclusive and local: the Goose Ridge staff works hard to create that atmosphere. Friendly, yes, but not small. Goose Ridge is actually one of Washington’s largest estate wineries. Its vineyard, near Benton City and Richland, is the state’s largest contiguous vineyard at 2,200 acres.
And though Goose Ridge’s top-tier wines are made and aged with the same care as exclusive and more expensive wines from the state’s finest boutique wineries, the winery also produces more than 40,000 cases of wine under its own numerous labels, distributed to 44 states. It also makes wines or provides grapes for about 20 other wineries, including giants like Chateau Ste. Michelle, Precept Brands and Charles Smith.
“We’ve been fortunate in many ways, but Leavenworth was big for us,” said Tiffany Stetson, Goose Ridge’s general manager for consumer direct sales. The Leavenworth tasting room at 920 Front St. opened in 2014. Its outdoor patio made tasting and sales possible through the COVID years.
“We had no idea that was going to happen, of course. But having a patio made a big difference,” she said. “We think of ourselves as local to Eastern Washington. We think of it as an extension of our living room.”
Stetson said the winery was eager to become part of Leavenworth’s rich tourism economy. The tasting room has partnered well with the community and with other Leavenworth businesses for employment, catering and local entertainment.
Goose Ridge also has tasting rooms at its winery near Richland and in Woodinville. It recently opened a fourth tasting room in Walla Walla.
Goose Ridge is one of the state’s oldest and largest family owned wineries. In the late 1990s, Arvid Monson began converting apple orchards, cattle range and vacant lands to vineyards. The land had been settled by Arvid’s father nearly a century before. But after talking with Dr. Walter Clore, widely considered the father of Washington’s wine industry, Monson thought grapes could provide a stable return on the land through contracts with Chateau Ste. Michelle and other developing wineries. Goose Ridge opened its own winery in 2000, with its first tasting room in Richland.
The original vineyard has since grown to 2,200 acres and is now managed by Arvid Monson’s children — Bill, Molly and Valerie. It produces millions of gallons of wine each year for other wineries at a modern production plant in Benton City.
The vineyard now has its own American Viticultural Area. The 8,129-acre Goose Gap AVA designation was awarded July 2021 by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau. The area is the saddle between Candy Mountain, Red Mountain and Badger Mountain, close to Benton City. The area currently has about 1,800 acres of vineyard in the AVA, growing 16 grape varieties. It’s Washington’s 19th AVA, and lies entirely within the larger Yakima and Columbia Valley AVAs.
The Goose Ridge label wines — often more than a dozen red and white varietals and blends — are available for tasting and sale by the glass or bottle at the Leavenworth tasting room. But any of the wines — including the very affordable Stone Cap, G3 and Tall Sage label wines — can be ordered on line and picked up at the tasting room, said Paula Davies, Leavenworth tasting room manager.
The tasting room also sells its Goose Ridge craft fruit ciders, in bottles, growlers or by the glass. Also available at the tasting room are six-packs of Cascadian Outfitters canned wines, perfect for hiking trips and picnics around Leavenworth. Need something stiffer? Goose Ridge also makes its own vodka.
Goose Ridge wines have won dozens of awards and often earn scores of 90 points and above from national reviewers. New releases are often available before retail sales to wine club members, of which there are more than 2,000 nationwide.
Andrew Wilson heads up the Goose Ridge winemaking team. He previously made wine at various Walla Walla wineries, including Forgeron Cellars and Long Shadows Vintners.
Wilson said he feels like a kid in a candy shop working at Goose Ridge because he gets to pick and choose from 2,200 acres of premium grapes growing right outside the winery.
“Our winery is right in the vineyard, so we can react very quickly to bring the fruit in precisely when it is ready,” he said.