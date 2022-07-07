Hidden Gem | Olalla Canyon Trail is worth exploring

Sometimes the best things are right in front of us, just waiting to be noticed. While we scan the horizon for that pot of gold, we may miss the jewels right at our feet. One such gem for outdoor enthusiasts is the Olalla Canyon trail near Cashmere.
Now, hush — this is a bit of a secret as the trail is unmarked and only known to some. Maybe the hiking population likes to keep it that way.
Driving along Olalla Canyon Road, you can easily miss the small pull-over spot where the trail begins just after milepost 2, unless you know to look for it. Surrounded by shrubs and lacking any signage or maintenance, the parking area is all but camouflaged in its surroundings. A good marker is a white pipe that sticks out of the embankment on the opposite side of the road.
Once you have parked — be polite and leave room for two other cars that can just fit in the small opening — look for the trailhead on the left (when facing the hillside). Go carefully, as you will have to navigate your way through a growth of sizeable stinging nettles. You will immediately come to a charming little bridge crossing a happy little stream, as if offering an entrance to a fairyland.
The trail goes upwards, as is the case with most footpaths in the Wenatchee area. The passage is well-used — surprisingly, considering the Olalla Canyon trail is not common knowledge — and easy to walk on.
As the elevation changes, so does the vegetation. At first you will wander underneath firs and big-leaf maples which gradually give way to salal bushes and, farther still, ponderosa pines, and finally, sagebrush up along the top of the ridge.
Should you embark on this hike in the springtime, there is an ocean of blue and yellow to reward your climb: lupine and balsamroot inhabit the entire open high ridge.
From the starting point, after about a mile and gaining nearly 1,000 feet of altitude, you will reach a resting area with old logs arranged as seats and wooden tables to set your snacks on. The vistas at this point open up all around and you can test your summit recognition skills of the far-away mountains. The picnic spot is not the end of the trail, however, but merely a reason to rest awhile.
The single trail continues on along the open ridgeline. You may well see bluebirds, nuthatches and yellow-rumped warblers swooping around. If you are out early in the day, most likely the resident herd of deer will be roaming around the hillsides.
At the end of the fairly level ridgeline portion, you will come to a steep hill — to be descended and, on the return, to be ascended. Ask your knees if they are up to the task. If they are, you will shortly after be rewarded with views of the Peshastin Pinnacles beneath you. The sight will be somewhat surprising as most of us are used to looking at the cliffs with our necks bent backwards. Take your time to enjoy the views before you return along the same trail, totaling four miles once you reach your vehicle.
The Olalla Canyon trail seems to be used throughout the year, even in winter. There has never been a single piece of trash on the trail that I have seen, or any intentional damage to the environment.
Please use good judgment in sharing this information, if at all. But do go enjoy the walk in this secret wonderland.