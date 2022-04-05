Home & Garden | Plant Ally — the name says it all

In Leavenworth, known for a festive energy that can verge on the clamorous, the Plant Ally is a tranquil refuge. It’s one street removed from bustling Front Street, and its patrons seek it out, or find themselves inside simply by serendipity.
Owner Brittany Thurlow has shown expertise in making it a wholly welcoming place, where one can marvel at the beautiful indoor plants, from petite gems to bountiful cascades of green. Beyond the leafy abundance, the shelves also house well-crafted local goods centered on health and wellness: incense, candles, meditation bells, herbal honey, bath soaks and teas. The clawfoot bathtub in the center of store is full of soil for customers to re-pot into a ceramic planter. This allows, as a nearby sign states, one’s plant baby to spread its roots.
Brittany grew up in Issaquah, surrounded by Western Washington green. She places a high value in being outdoors, and worked in outdoor education for 10 years. When she first arrived in the Upper Valley, she served as the education director at Mountain Sprouts, a preschool that prioritizes learning opportunities in nature.
“Once I moved here with four distinct seasons, I got into indoor gardening,” said Brittany.
Brittany merged her teaching background with an artistic eye and entrepreneurial spirit to open the Plant Ally in mid-2019. She credits some neighboring shop owners who helped her manage her steep learning curve in business, including Posy’s owner Laurie Brenan, The Bubblery owner Shawna Villavazo, and Lindsay Boyd, owner of several boutiques.
Brittany is the picture of one-on-one attention to customers looking for just the right plant. Some, a bit abashed, share their plant woes. Brittany listens, asks thoughtful questions and offers suggestions.
A plant in winter is easily overwatered, she explains to one customer. They don’t need as much because the rate of photosynthesis is decreased. She recommends watering less and using a treatment of tea tree oil and neem oil to help roots fight off fungus that loves overly moist conditions.
For those looking for a plant that thrives without much attention, Brittany likes Sansiserveria. Several varieties, native to Africa and southern Asia, present succulent sword-like leaves, are adapted to arid conditions and hold a lot of moisture in their leaves, needing infrequent watering.
Another of Brittany’s favorites is Zamioculcus zamiifolia, also known as the ZZ plant. This perky tropical perennial from East Africa has many tapering stalks lined with alternating waxy leaves. It thrives in low light, and its water-storing roots means it also prefers infrequent watering, which is good news for the forgetful gardener.
The Plant Ally helped many cope with pandemic stress by giving them a living thing that needs care.
From a business standpoint, though, the pandemic was challenging because The Plant Ally hadn’t been open long enough to qualify for government-backed loans. But Brittany adapted, and online sales helped her weather the worst of the COVID downturn.
“There are a lot of new plant people since COVID began,” she said. “I’ve received a lot of messages about how plants helped people through quarantine.”
The reason is clear to Brittany. “We’re healthier when we’re in relation with the natural world. Sometimes it’s hard to slow down and be connected in that way. Owning a plant teaches care, empathy and compassion. You get to watch it grow.”
Perhaps that’s why plants are often gifts for birthdays and celebrations, as well as tokens of shared sorrow. “They can serve as emotional space holders.”
Brittany has held on to her roots as a teacher. She has partnered with Wenatchee River Institute for seed swap gatherings and worked with Waste Loop for a natural dye class using food scraps. She also allows her shop space to be utilized for workshops, including a recent writing retreat and a yoga class.
There’s a quote from 6th century Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu on the shop’s welcome sign: “Nature doesn’t hurry, yet everything is accomplished.” This applies to what Brittany has cultivated; for those who visit, The Plant Ally is a place to slow down, learn and grow connections.