Home & Garden | Spring past winter drab: Give your home a look that matches the season

Winter is a beautiful time of coziness and quiet, but it can also start to feel drab. This dullness can begin to creep into our homes, leaving us longing for warmer days and vibrant colors. The transition of winter to spring is a great time to freshen up the look and feel of your home.
Lighten it up
An easy way to instantly transition your home from winter to spring is to bring more light into your space. Natural light is always best, but it is hard to control how much of it you get in your home.
Fortunately, even if your house doesn’t have large, well-placed windows and open spaces, there are some tricks you can use to make your house feel lighter and brighter for spring. The most obvious way to make your home feel lighter is to physically add more light. You can do this with candles, string lights, lamps and other light fixtures.
Swapping the bulbs in your light fixtures for a cooler, more natural light is a quick way to transform your space. Using light colors — think whites, blues and cool greens — on your walls and in your decor will also help brighten your space.
Strategically placed mirrors can also make your home feel brighter by creating the illusion of more space.
Color palette
Spring is the perfect time to bring more color into your house. Spring color palettes tend to mimic the natural world. Pastels, richly saturated hues and even neon shades are good choices for spring.
To make your decor feel more cohesive, consider picking one or two neutral colors — cool tones like white or gray are good choices — and an accent color. Accent colors can be used throughout your home to direct the eye and add visual interest to your designs.
Floral prints and arrangements
Don’t let nature keep all those beautiful florals to herself — take a cue from Mother Nature this season and add some color to your living space with flowers and greenery.
Think beyond the classic vase of fresh flowers on your countertop. Floral fabrics and paintings, live plants and even floral statues can invite cheerfulness, whimsy and beauty into your space.
Airy textures
It’s time to trade out those chunky knits and heavy fabrics for softer, airier textures. Fabrics like lace, chiffon, tulle and sheer linen are perfect for creating lightness and making your home feel fresh and open. Smooth, soft fabrics like silk or satin are also perfect for spring. Updating the textures in your home can be as simple as swapping throw blankets, trading out your bedding or changing up the curtains.
Get organized with baskets
The spring season is synonymous with getting organized and kicking all your extra clutter to the curb. Next time you feel the cleaning bug strike, consider using baskets to organize your items.
Reminiscent of picnics and Easter egg hunts, baskets are a perfect way to incorporate a subtle springtime vibe into your decor. Don’t feel like you have to stick to the traditional wicker variety; baskets come in so many shapes, colors and styles that you are certain to find something that fits your style.