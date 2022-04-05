Home & Gardening | Five gardening ideas to reduce reliance on chemicals

An ounce of prevention in the garden is worth a pound of cure in the form of pesticides and fertilizers that have potential to impact wildlife, waterways, beneficial plants and even soil microbes. And while the science of horticulture is plenty complex, it’s not difficult for a residential grower to put in place a few practices in that will create a lower-maintenance, eco-friendly and self-correcting habitat.
Smart gardening, let’s call it.
Its guiding principal? Do no harm.
In 2012 — the last year the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency compiled detailed data — home gardeners were responsible for using 28 million pounds of herbicides, accounting for 5 percent of national use, and for using 14 million pounds of insecticides, accounting for 23 percent of national use. If usage rates from the previous few years of data revealed a pattern, those quantities increase, annually. Yet, it could be argued that the majority are unnecessary when factors such as climate, soil composition, appropriate vegetation and growing techniques are taken into account.
So, start by getting to know the land you steward.
“I just emphasize that people learn about their soil, they learn about their little spot,” says Emilie Fogle, a WSU Master Gardener through the WSU extension program. She adds: “Don't talk to the orchardist (for advice), because that is not your backyard.”
Bonnie Orr, a WSU Master Gardener who writes a regular gardening column for The Wenatchee World, concurs. “I have never used a chemical fertilizer on my lawn,” she says. “Gardening practice is what really makes a difference.”
In many ways the greater Wenatchee Valley, where temperatures rarely dip below 0 degrees, is a gardener’s paradise. With ample sunlight and fertile soil, a wide variety can be cultivated here.
There are a variety of soil compositions to consider. Wenatchee’s urban core features a clay-predominant mix, East Wenatchee is mostly a sand and silt mixture, and Fancher Heights has soil primarily composed of sand, Orr says.
Of course, development changes the topsoil, so it’s wise to do the following soil test, requiring only a small shovel and a large jar with a lid: Fill the jar halfway with a section of your soil, add water to the top, put the lid on, and shake vigorously. Once it all settles, you’ll be able to eyeball the percentages of your soil texture, with sand at the bottom, silt as a middle layer, and clay on top. Soil typing gives information about how fast water will drain and which types of plants will thrive or struggle.
Yet, despite what you may have heard or read, amendments to change the composition or ph of one’s yard are mostly ineffective, say both Fogle and Orr. It would require vast quantities to make an appreciable difference, since roots can reach so deep, Fogle notes.
A second principle that follows from the first is to make observation a daily or near-daily practice. Find out what’s already growing in your yard before you plan sweeping changes. The Master Gardeners’ diagnosis clinic is a great local resource for both troubleshooting and plant identification. Program volunteers can answer questions by email, too. Just make sure to include photos of the entire plant if possible, a branch with leaves and your phone number.
In areas of your yard or garden you’re happy about, daily observation will alert you to pest problems before they get out of hand, often at the stage they can be dealt with sans chemicals, Orr says.
“You have a couple options, you can go out in the morning with a cup of a coffee and talk to everything in the garden,” she suggests. That's how you find out if something is starting to go wrong. Or you can go out in the evening with a glass of wine … .”
If you do resort to chemicals, please read the label, urge both Fogle and Orr. And never apply anything, such as a moss killer, that’s not necessary here, Orr says.
Thirdly, think in terms of systems — a harmonious habitat of not just pretty plants, but also ones that attract pollinators, such as bees, butterflies and hummingbirds. Ideally, pollinators will have access to blooms for seven to eight months of the year, says Fogle. And don’t forget the other species of birds, which can be a nuisance when it comes to blueberries, she admits good-naturedly, but a Godsend for getting aphids off your roses, as Orr can attest. Birch and aspen are two examples of trees that produce catkins that birds will enjoy, Fogle says.
Xeric gardening refers to the creation of just such a system, using hardy, drought-resistant plants that require little to no water supplementation. A year-round demonstration garden at Chelan County PUD’s Riverfront Park offers a diversity of species to peruse, including numerous native plants and pollinator favorites.
In any case, water strategically, per our fourth principal. Depending on soil type and a few other factors, distributing an inch of water to established turf areas just once per week should be enough to encourage deeper root growth, which will result in a denser, pest-resistant lawn. Because everyone’s set-up is different (from using a hose to having a state of the art, in-ground system), a good trick to get a feel for how long to water is to scatter same-sized containers, such as tuna cans or yogurt tubs throughout your lawn and then time how long it takes to uniformly fill them an inch. If you decide to keep your lawn green during the hottest stretch of summer, you may need to double that amount.
And, finally, plan for a manual maintenance program that promotes healthy soil and roots.
In garden beds and under trees and bushes, Fogle likes to encourage microbial diversity and defeating weeds naturally with mulch, which is generally comprised of 4 to 6 inches of wood chips, but can also be straw or leaves. She warns against wood bark because its tough consistency won’t easily allow water through.
“I don't believe in landscape cloth,” Fogle adds, noting that pores meant to let light and water through clog, inevitably. “Typically, soil underneath is dead, with no microbes,” she says. “It's also a nightmare to pull up later.”
For lawns, occasional dethatching, along with aeration of compacted areas is a necessity. Thatch is the woven layer of roots, stems and leaves, both alive and dead, that accumulates on top of soil. At a level of up to half an inch, it is beneficial for shock absorption, insulation and water retention. But much more than that (or when the lawn begins to feel spongey), and it will prevent water and sunlight from getting through and promote disease.
“Truly, you will not have a happy lawn until you have thatched,” says Orr.
Dethatching and/or aeration should be performed every three to five years, she suggests, not necessarily in the same year. Equipment can be purchased or rented or you can pay a local landscape company to do it.