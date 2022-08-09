Hooked | Fly fishing group offers something for all skill levels

The evening before a Wenatchee Valley Fly Fishers’ Beehive Reservoir basics event in June, Derek Corder watched YouTube tutorials. The morning of, he stopped at a sporting goods store to buy flies. The intention of the outing for Corder was to practice for a trip to Montana with his dad later in the summer.
But it turned into so much more.
Within 10 minutes of casting his line, he let out an excited “got one.” Before noon, he had caught five rainbow trout. He released each one.
“I think I’m hooked, so to speak,” Corder said.
His first fish escaped the net before he could snap a photo, but he was able to capture photographic proof of the others he caught.
Corder, and roughly two dozen others, traveled to the reservoir on a Saturday as part of a club outing. The group is a collection of varying skill levels. Some, like Corder, were still getting their feet wet. Others could have probably caught a fish with their eyes closed.
Board member Bruce Merighi offered casting tips to Rick and Marisa Moritz a few yards down the shoreline.
“Don’t go for the record. Go for 10 feet. Then go for 15,” Merighi told them, adding that they should count to 20, let the line sink and then slowly reel it in. “Don’t be in a hurry to get it back.”
Towards the end of a lesson, Merighi offered a piece of fly fishing wisdom.
“That’s the screwy thing about this sport,” he told them, “you never stop learning.”
The clear sunny skies and calm water created an ideal classroom setting. A heavy breeze offered the only weather-related obstacle since it can harm the cast.
Even then, WVFF President Steve Aguilu offered the tip of casting low to avoid the wind. Merighi said fly fishers should also cast at an angle to reduce the wind’s impact on the fly.
Aguilu and the other experienced members hopped around, offering tips, and encouragement, to the inexperienced. Regardless of the level of expertise, Aguilu said there’s always room for improvement.
“I’ve learned stuff this year,” he said. “I’ve learned stuff today.”
The mid-June outing was just one of the dozens the group has done throughout North Central Washington. Corder joined the group through an April casting clinic at Walla Walla Point Park.
Beehive Reservoir is primarily stocked with rainbow trout, with a few tiger trout also calling the aqua-colored waterway tucked in the foothills near Mission Ridge home.
Aguilu has fished for over 60 years and is quick with feedback.
“That’s actually an honorable way to lose a fly,” Aguilu told a member whose fish got away before being reeled in. “Much better than losing it in somebody’s gear.”
“You’re the biggest fish I’ve caught today,” he joked with a child who got caught on the line he was casting. Aguilu then offered tips on how to prevent it from happening again.
Waiting for the fish to bite offers plenty of time for conversation, ranging from trout's dietary habits to tales from prior fishing expeditions.
A local physician, Aguilu said he began fishing in the Northwest soon after moving to Spokane for his residency. For this outing, roughly 15 people met in the Wenatchee High School parking lot before caravanning to the reservoir.
Aguilu said he knows some people view the sport as pointless, especially when most fish were immediately returned to the water.
“It seems like a stupid and cruel sport, especially when we’re not keeping them to eat,” he said.
But, he said, the sport is essential for conservation, partly since it ensures the preservation and restoration of local waterways. The club recently donated a GPS unit to the Cascadia Conservation District to map fisheries and donated $1,000 to partly fund a study of the westslope cutthroat fishery in the Methow drainage.
Despite the intention of participating in a trial run, towards the end of the day, Corder said he was beginning to feel more comfortable with the sport.
“Catching five fish doesn’t hurt,” he said. “Does a lot for the confidence.”