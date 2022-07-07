Lake Chelan Valley: Washington’s playground offers activities galore

The Lake Chelan Valley has become known as Washington's Playground with visitors coming from around the world to play at their specific passions. From golf to world-class paragliding and hang gliding, the Valley offers nearly limitless opportunities to get some sun and have some fun.
Here are some outdoor activities visitors should consider when vacationing or visiting the area.
GOLF
Chelan is the hub for North Central Washington golfing. With Chelan Golf Course and Bear Mountain, along with other premier golf courses within easy driving distance, Chelan draws many golf-specific visitors who stay longer than a weekend.
In 2020, during the pandemic, the Chelan Golf Course wasn't allowed to open until May that year and it still recorded a single-season record of 21,389 rounds of golf with 53% played by tourists.
FISHING
Lake Chelan is open to fishing throughout the year with many fishermen coming to try their luck for lake trout, Chinook salmon, kokanee and cutthroat trout. Many visiting anglers hire local fishing guides to take them out on the water. In addition to the lake, there are great fishing opportunities at Wapato Lake and uplake on the Stehekin River, which is well known for its fly fishing.
PARKS
Lake Chelan has five parks where visitors can enjoy the lake. Don Morse, Lakeside and Riverwalk parks are all close to town while State Park and 25-Mile Creek State Park sell out camping and RV spots early for the summer months but are open for day visitors.
Don Morse Park has a long beach for sun lovers to enjoy along with several concessions that cater to paddleboarders and kayakers, a professionally designed golf putting course and a carting concession. The park also has four sand volleyball courts, basketball courts and a skate park available for free use. Parking is at a premium, but neighborhood parking is available nearby.
Lakeside Park offers swimming, sunbathing and a great place for families to bring the barbecue for a full day of relaxation.
Riverwalk Park has seen a huge increase in use over the past several years. Riverwalk, a Chelan County PUD park, borders the Chelan River and is a popular walking, jogging, running and biking park. On the Chelan River, paddleboarders, kayakers and some boats enjoy the quiet solitude of the river.
Slidewaters is a large, privately owned water park that offers families a great place to spend a day sliding down the variety of waterslides or just lazing around the "Lazy River" on an inner tube. New to the facility is Lakeside Surf which bills itself as the world's largest standing wave. Visitors can learn to surf or just watch surfers perform while enjoying a coffee drink or beer.
HIKING
Families can enjoy several hiking opportunities in the Valley. By far the most popular hike is to Elephant Head on Chelan Butte. It begins at the trailhead in South Chelan and climbs up to Elephant Head where the hiker can take in spectacular views of the Lake Chelan Valley.
In addition to Elephant Head, visitors and residents can access the PUD's trail down to the river. This trail was constructed as part of federal requirements when the PUD received relicensing for the Chelan dam.
The newest trail out of the gorge trailhead takes the hiker down a single-track trail deep into Reach 1 of the Chelan River. It is accessed off the PUD's river trail. Watch out for rattlesnakes on this trail. They can commonly be seen warming themselves on the trail, but will typically move out of the way when they hear you coming.
Echo Ridge is another destination for some easy family hiking, with views of the Lake Chelan Valley and surrounding Chelan mountains. Trail runners also enjoy the solitude of Echo Ridge and many appreciate its up-and-down terrain. Echo Ridge is located eight miles north of Chelan. Follow the signs off Highway 150 to access this trail system.
MOUNTAIN BIKING
Mountain biking has gained popularity in the Valley with a number of new trails being constructed as part of Echo Ridge's trail system. With over 30 kilometers of trails to explore, the mountain biker can ride the easier double track trails that are a part of the Nordic ski system in the winter, or hit the new single track trails like Dust to Glory, Bob's Trail, and the new Shoe section.
RODEO
For a more relaxing outdoor activity, the Lake Chelan Pro Rodeo in mid-July offers two exciting evenings of cowboys competing in a variety of rodeo events from steer wrestling to bull riding.
PARAGLIDING AND HANG GLIDING
Hang glider pilots discovered Chelan back in the early 1980s, but it wasn't until the mid-1990s that Chelan burst onto the international scene when it hosted the 1994 Women's World Hang Gliding Championships. In 1995, Chelan hosted the U.S. National Open Paragliding Championships that brought an entirely new contingent of free flying pilots to the Valley. This year, the U.S. Nationals brought in 125 pilots from 22 countries to fly world-class Chelan air and compete for national championship points.
Pilots continue to fly off Chelan Butte throughout the summer months. The butte can be accessed from South Chelan. The launch area is at the top of the butte and it is requested that visitors bring a shovel and fire extinguisher in case of fire. If you go, it’s best to take lots of water because it is hot up there.
DRINK UP … RESPONSBILY
One more reason to visit Lake Chelan over the summer months are the 30-plus wineries and cider houses to visit. Try Lake Chelan Winery's outdoor barbecue, Benson Winery's Cafe Myth or Vin du Lac's outdoor music venue and bistro; for a more romantic dinner, The Winemaker's Grill at Wapato Point in Manson or Sorrento’s Ristorante at Tsillan Cellars on Lake Chelan’s north shore.
More information on Lake Chelan's outdoor opportunities, visit the following websites: lakechelan.com