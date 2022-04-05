Landmark | Chief Moses: The leader of the Columbia-Sinkiuse people believed in peace

Moses Coulee is a beautiful canyon in the Waterville plateau area of Douglas County. Its shrub-steppe ecosystem is home for many varieties of birds, plants and animals. The canyon descends to the Columbia River and, for thousands of years, was the home of the semi-nomadic Columbia-Sinkiuse people. Their best-known leader was Quetalican, or Chief Moses.
The son of a chief, Moses was born in 1829. His father sent him to Spokane to be educated by white priests, who gave him the name Moses. He was a brave and daring hunter who represented his tribe during treaty negotiations with the U.S. government in 1855. Moses opposed the treaty that sent his tribe to a reservation at Yakima. (The same treaty recognized the Wenatchi-P’squosa’s rights to land near today’s Leavenworth; however, these rights were ignored by white settlers.)
After his father and older brother died, Moses became chief of the Columbia-Sinkiuse. He was mostly friendly to whites, believing that diplomacy and negotiation were better than fighting He prevented his people from joining the Nez Perce in fighting against Caucasian settlers in 1877. Also acknowledged by the Wenatchi-P’squosa as a great leader, Moses presided over several large Native American gatherings at the confluence of the Wenatchee and Columbia rivers.
In 1879 Quetalican/Moses traveled to Washington, D.C., to negotiate a new reservation for his people. He asked that it include all the traditional lands of the Columbia-Sinkiuse, Wenatchi-P’squosa, Entiat, Chelan, Methow and Okanogan people, along the Columbia from Rock Island to the Cascades and the Canadian border. The government rejected those boundaries but agreed to form the “Moses Columbia Reservation” from Lake Chelan to Canada, west of the Columbia and Okanogan rivers. Moses accepted the terms and signed the document along with President Rutherford B. Hayes.
Moses, who enjoyed fancy clothing, attracted much attention in the nation’s capital. The Washington Evening Star reported that he "seems to have the powers of leadership, if not the meekness, of his Biblical namesake."
Upon returning home, Moses called a council meeting to invite members of all the region’s bands to live on the new reservation. He also urged them to be peaceful and friendly with the whites and the United States, pointing out that resistance would be disastrous.
Unfortunately, white settlement within the reservation led to problems. The reservation was nullified in 1884, and Moses and his people moved to the Colville Reservation. As consolation, the government provided improvements that included a sawmill, grist mill, cows, wagons, plows and cash. Moses died in Nespelem in 1899.
Chris Rader is the author of Place of Plenty: A History of Wenatchee, in English and Spanish, available at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center. She also edits the museum’s Confluence magazine.