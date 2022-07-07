LANDMARK: The Sauers were mountain people

Many Wenatchee Valley hikers looking for a short, early-season walk to a beautiful viewpoint have discovered the Sauer’s Mountain hike. Its trailhead is up Anderson Road, between Peshastin and Leavenworth, on property owned by the family of the late Leonard Sauer.
Leonard was a retired U.S. Forest Service trail crew worker who built the lower part of the trail through his family orchard and up the hill onto National Forest land, where it joined an existing (but rough) Forest Service trail. He invited the public to enjoy this new, three-mile trek to the top of an unnamed ridge overlooking Leavenworth, Blewett Pass and some high Cascades. The friendly Leonard could often be found at the trailhead, visiting with hikers and working on some whimsical artwork he installed along the lower part of the route.
Leonard and his siblings, Dolores and Gary Sauer, were born to parents who loved the mountains around Leavenworth. Their dad, Welcome Friend Sauer (1903-1975), was a fire lookout for the Forest Service and then worked for the postal service. In 1928, he married Celia Knowles, a pretty clerk for Leavenworth’s downtown drug store. They had a happy marriage and were seldom apart.
Welcome and Celia spent much of their free time in the Icicle Valley. Sometimes, early in the morning before he started his postal route, they would drive to what was then the end of Icicle Road. Welcome would drop Celia off with their gear, then deliver the mail. She would haul their tent, sleeping bag, cookware and fishing tackle to a camping spot. After work, Welcome would hike up to meet her and spend a pleasant evening or weekend fishing and camping.
The couple passed their love of the mountains along to their children. The family camped and explored all the mountains around Leavenworth and Lake Wenatchee, sometimes on horseback. They enjoyed fishing, and all but Dolores were avid hunters. Leonard shot his first buck at age 10, on Icicle Ridge in October 1941 — a giant five-pointer that weighed 275 pounds dressed.
Leonard ran track in high school and competed in Leavenworth’s ski jumping tournaments. He became an industrial arts teacher in Richland before returning to the Wenatchee Valley and purchasing the property in Anderson Canyon. Dolores married Bing Dahl and also became a teacher. Gary was a Wenatchee mail carrier and beekeeper; he passed on in 2014.
Before his death in 2021, Leonard Sauer named a meadow on “his” trail after his father, Welcome Friend Sauer. Grateful hikers salute this mountain-loving family!
Chris Rader is the author of “Place of Plenty: A History of Wenatchee,” in English and Spanish, available at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center. She also edits the museum’s Confluence magazine.