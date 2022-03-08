LANDMARK | Wenatchee Fire Department digs served their purpose for 91 years

After cigar ashes ignited a fire in Wenatchee’s Central Market the evening of July 6, 1909, dry winds propelled the flames through several downtown streets. Most of the buildings were made of wood and easily caught fire. Dozens of businesses and residences burned — as did Wenatchee’s first fire station, next to the jail on Columbia Street. The new metal fire bell was not damaged, but the bell tower was destroyed.
A new fire station was built at 22 S. Mission St. It stood until 1929, when the fire department moved into a classy new two-story building at 136 S. Chelan Ave. It was designed by famed Wenatchee architect Ludwig Solberg in the Beaux Arts style (symmetrical with elaborate ornamentation and a Greco-Roman influence) and has beige brick walls and an asphalt roof.
The building originally had four large garage doors for fire trucks. These were later replaced by two metal roll-up doors punctured by six small oval windows. Between the garage doors is the pedestrian entry, topped by an ornate canopy. A small, rectangular three-paned window leads the eye up toward a cornice with a band of seven floral rosettes; a decorative panel in the shape of an urn, surrounded by flowers and two curlicues; nine large second-story windows; the words “WENATCHEE FIRE DEPARTMENT”; and an elaborate oval cartouche framing “WFD 1929.” A drill and hose-drying tower, complete with fire pole, on the northwest side of the building has an indoor staircase as well as an outdoor five-story metal stairway.
Wenatchee’s fire brigade was all-volunteer from 1895 to 1909, when Charles Throw became the first paid chief. Thomas A. Weaver was hired as a Wenatchee fireman in 1928; he was one of seven men on the force. Weaver was promoted to chief in 1952 and served in that capacity for 16 years, the longest tenure of any Wenatchee fire chief.
The city department had 30 firefighters when it was annexed into Chelan County Fire District 1 in 2015. This fire district now has six fire stations and protects 72 square miles. In November 2020 it began moving into a new headquarters building at 731 N. Wenatchee Ave.
The old Solberg station, currently vacant, is one of 87 properties within an eight-block area designated as the Wenatchee Downtown Historic District. It is also on the National Parks Service’s National Register of Historic Places. Whatever its future use may be, surely it will remain as a community architectural treasure!
Chris Rader edits the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center quarterly historical magazine, The Confluence. To learn more, visit wenatcheevalleymuseum.org.