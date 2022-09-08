LANDMARK | Wenatchee Maid Influenced Minimum Wage Law

The United States’ national minimum wage policy owes a lot to a humble Wenatchee chambermaid named Elsie Parrish. How did this quiet, young, low-income mother of six make such an impact on history?
Parrish took a job as a chambermaid at Wenatchee’s Cascadian Hotel in August 1933. The hotel, at the corner of First Street and Wenatchee Avenue, was the grandest in town with 10 floors, a restaurant and a ballroom. Parrish made beds, swept floors, cleaned bathrooms and polished furniture and was paid 22 cents an hour. Later her pay was raised to 25 cents an hour for a 48-hour week, or $12 per week. Washington state had passed a law in 1913 that guaranteed women $14.50 a week — but many industries paid little attention to the law, especially after a U.S. Supreme Court decision in 1923 found a women’s minimum wage unconstitutional.
That decision reflected justices’ belief that workers had “liberty of contract,” the freedom of employer and employee to negotiate a wage acceptable to both. (In other words, “Take this job at a low wage or go away!”) Various states, including Washington, attempted to improve working conditions or protect consumers, but their lawmaking efforts were struck down by the Supreme Court.
After almost two years, Parrish quit the Cascadian. She presented the hotel with a bill of $216.19, which she said was the difference between what she’d been paid (at $12) and what she was due (at $14.50). The hotel offered to settle for $17. “No!” said Elsie, and off she went to find a lawyer. Young Wenatchee attorney C.B. Conner, who supported the 1913 state law, agreed to take her case pro bono. However, they lost in Chelan County Superior Court.
Conner then sued the West Coast Hotel Co., the national hotel chain that owned the Cascadian, at the Washington State Supreme Court — and won! But the powerful hotel chain took the case to the U.S. Supreme Court. Arguments were heard in December 1936, essentially over whether establishing minimum wages for women was constitutional. Five justices ruled in favor of Washington’s law – and Parrish’s case was won. Elsie received her $216.19 and the controversy over minimum wages for women was over.
The case was a turning point in American law. Soon President Franklin D. Roosevelt pressured Congress to pass a minimum wage law affecting all workers. The Fair Labor Standards Act went into effect in October 1938, guaranteeing 40 cents an hour and overtime pay after working a 40-hour week. Thank you, Elsie!
Chris Rader is the author of “Place of Plenty: A History of Wenatchee,” in English and Spanish, available at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center. She also edits the museum’s Confluence magazine.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone