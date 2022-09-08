 Skip to main content
LANDMARK | Wenatchee Maid Influenced Minimum Wage Law

Elsie Parrish made hotel beds and cleaned rooms for a living. She felt she was owed Washington state’s minimum wage, and sued the hotel chain she worked for to receive it.

The United States’ national minimum wage policy owes a lot to a humble Wenatchee chambermaid named Elsie Parrish. How did this quiet, young, low-income mother of six make such an impact on history?

Parrish took a job as a chambermaid at Wenatchee’s Cascadian Hotel in August 1933. The hotel, at the corner of First Street and Wenatchee Avenue, was the grandest in town with 10 floors, a restaurant and a ballroom. Parrish made beds, swept floors, cleaned bathrooms and polished furniture and was paid 22 cents an hour. Later her pay was raised to 25 cents an hour for a 48-hour week, or $12 per week. Washington state had passed a law in 1913 that guaranteed women $14.50 a week — but many industries paid little attention to the law, especially after a U.S. Supreme Court decision in 1923 found a women’s minimum wage unconstitutional.



