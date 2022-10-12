Laser focus | Betsy Drake’s art evolves with the market

Lunar Bee Laser Works owner Betsy Drake is an eclectic and multi-faceted artist in Chelan who has been plying her artistic talents as a business for 28 years.
Betsy is working with a $10,000 CO2 laser to create her art for customers at various outdoor markets and online through Etsy and Instagram.
"I've been an artist my whole life," Drake said.
She began her art career at a young age, studying ceramic art starting in the second grade through college. After college, she worked four jobs to support her art, and in 1999 she purchased a glass torch and taught herself lamp work glass bead making.
The skill of designing, producing and selling glass jewelry became her main source of income over the next 16 years.
"I was invited all over the country for private showings and it became a career," said Drake. "I never looked back."
The major reason she has been able to stay relevant and profitable in the art work is her ability to create art out of the newest fads. She designed and sold clothing from recycled materials for seven years. When feathers became the new rage, she capitalized on wearable feather art designs.
She plans on re-entering the glass jewelry market in the near future but is busy creating wood art with her laser cutter. After designing her newest work, she enters the design into a computer that is married to the laser.
Using a variety of hardwoods, Drake has created some best sellers, including the ever popular cheese and charcuterie boards, cribbage boards, welcome signs and wall art.
She is custom makes pet memorials for pet owners who have lost a pet.
Drake recently purchased a rotary tool for her laser cutter so she can custom etch her designs on wine glasses and other glassware, as well as cheese and charcuterie boards.
"The trick to staying successful is staying up with what is happening in Chelan and at the wineries,” she said. "I'm planning on doing small-batch glassware and selling to local businesses."
Her history with ceramics has come full circle and Drake is designing outdoor art in the form of mushrooms that are being produced at Greenman Stone Ltd. in Leavenworth. Owner Cameron Nichols has been in the casting business since the mid-80s and has become one of the largest cast stone manufacturing companies in the United States.
His business is a collaboration of artisans with a combined 80 years in statuary, sculpting, molding and casting business. Drake is associated with Green Stone and is creating outdoor art molds. Drake said Nichols is so busy trying to keep up with the orders for the mushroom that he has gone from three molds to seven and still can't keep up with the orders.
"It is the hottest thing right now," she said in August.
Some of Drake’s art work is sold at Spirals in Chelan. She can be reached at lunarbee65@gmail.com for custom. Her future plans are to open a storefront for her creations.
