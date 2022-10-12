 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Laser focus | Betsy Drake’s art evolves with the market

Lunar Bee Laser Works owner Betsy Drake is an eclectic and multi-faceted artist in Chelan who has been plying her artistic talents as a business for 28 years.

Betsy is working with a $10,000 CO2 laser to create her art for customers at various outdoor markets and online through Etsy and Instagram.



Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred