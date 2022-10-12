 Skip to main content
'Mind, body and spirit' | Terry Valdez infuses physical, emotional and spiritual entry points to his artwork

Terry Valdez painted this self-portrait. He uses a layer technique in many of his paintings.

Near Washington Park in Wenatchee is the “Coyote Den,” as friends of artist Terry Valdez like to call his home studio. The coyote is one of the traditional yet dream-like totem animals Valdez represents in art, as well as the fish — being a Pisces himself.

At a Pybus Art Ally exhibit of Valdez's work in August, a clay sculpture of a camel kept company with a watery painting of the desert beast. Also in the collection: a series of large circles with five to 30 layers of acrylic paint, a medium the artist appreciates since he says he is “pretty hyper energy wise,” making colorful abstracts in a loose mandala style that he is known for in his public works; he also humorously references the emoji in this series.



