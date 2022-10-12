'Mind, body and spirit' | Terry Valdez infuses physical, emotional and spiritual entry points to his artwork

Near Washington Park in Wenatchee is the “Coyote Den,” as friends of artist Terry Valdez like to call his home studio. The coyote is one of the traditional yet dream-like totem animals Valdez represents in art, as well as the fish — being a Pisces himself.
At a Pybus Art Ally exhibit of Valdez's work in August, a clay sculpture of a camel kept company with a watery painting of the desert beast. Also in the collection: a series of large circles with five to 30 layers of acrylic paint, a medium the artist appreciates since he says he is “pretty hyper energy wise,” making colorful abstracts in a loose mandala style that he is known for in his public works; he also humorously references the emoji in this series.
Valdez said his artistic statement for “The Water’s Edge” exhibit recently seen at Pybus Public Market is his invitation to “physically, emotionally and spiritually take time to reflect and discover your own personal entry point into each of my works.”
Besides gallery shows, pedestrians may physically encounter Valdez’s public art works at Columbia Station since 1997 as “Confluence of Communities: The Mask Series.” The circular mandala patterns reflect elements native to the region on fabricated stainless steel water drainage funnels.
In his own creative practice, Valdez is strongly inspired by natural elements and shapes, as well as by his dreams and relationships. He values time alone in the yard — after two to three morning hours in the studio — under a canopy of trees, perfecting the Japanese-style “islands” of landscaping with lavender and wildflowers surrounded by tumbled stones there. Officially retired, Valdez has ample time to feed his creativity.
As an art instructor of students and adults in special workshops for 40 years, he is well recognized locally. He also proudly coached tennis for 31 years; there’s a photo of him with his daughter at the 2008 Wimbledon hanging in his studio.
Lately, Valdez is collaborating with Mark Kulaas on what he describes as a "pretty dramatic" addition of basalt columns with a Peace Pole that bears the message "May Peace Prevail on Earth" in four languages at the southside of Wenatchee's Rotary Park. Continuing a motif, 22 decorative metal fish will be installed in concrete. As a steward of public places, Valdez was the National Endowment for Arts grant coordinator for the recently completed Kiwanis Methow Park renovation in South Wenatchee.
Anyone familiar with this artist might picture the generously-sized, vibrant portraits of former students, fellow artists, and rock stars Tom Waits and Cyndi Lauper (he says the next in the series might be David Bowie). "The Millennial Series," which showed at Cafe Mela, features portraits of some of his former students in the same scale as the celebrities.
Emotionally, it’s the imprints of colorful shapes into sidewalks in South Wenatchee that stand out. Valdez collaborated with others as part of a community-organized effort to put a safety corridor on South Chelan Avenue. That shows how this artist and educator relates cooperatively in a creative manner to effect authentic development with community input and effort.
For public projects, he describes the happenings of “hands-on activities to get input in discussions with young people, seniors, anybody in the whole valley could come. It’s a nice mixing of people who don’t cross paths that often. We call it creative chaos.”
In art, he alludes to the chaos factor as it relates to protecting and destroying images. Gandy Brodie from the School of Fine Art in Vermont taught Valdez about taking a tough love approach when “sometimes a painting goes dead on you,” with techniques he utilizes such as “drip and run” or stamping.
Spiritually, he references the YMCA’s emphasis on a healthy triad of mind, body and spirit. Religiously, Valdez passingly mentions parochial school. Along with his close Hispanic family, there is Jewish and Middle Eastern ancestry. His work includes a humorous and controversial icon painting titled “Spaceman Jesus,” inspired by influences of an artistic fellowship in Russia. He has also exhibited his art work in Mexico.
Valdez meditates often, even in movement. While smiling at the importance of creative dream time, he points out furniture on the back porch as “primo places to sit and fall asleep.” The area is closely connected to the art studio that he converted from “a garage you could barely get a Mazda in” by raising the ceiling and adding lights, then filling it with art supplies, a large easel, some even larger canvases and plenty of inspirational memorabilia on the walls.
Valdez’s parents moved from northern New Mexico to South Wenatchee in 1953. His sense of place locally is a source of a happy spiritual nature that generates many elemental and traditional connections creatively.
The poster image for “The Water’s Edge” exhibit at Pybus in August featured “Salish Sea,” which Valdez calls one of his most difficult paintings. The drawing alone took two weeks plus lots of research on oceans to find a metaphorical representation. Look deep into layers between strands of kelp for the asymmetrically balanced pictures of the seascape to emerge.
He reveres the Dungeness Spit area, calling it “a power place” on a federal wildlife preserve between Sequim and Port Angeles. Valdez says he’s “always loved the geology; so much was created by glaciers. That’s the discovery that stimulated the pieces I’m doing.”
As an influential arts educator, Valdez helped establish a supplemental arts curriculum for kindergarteners, beginning with the question "How does an artist hold a pencil?" After six years teaching at Sunnyslope Elementary, other art teachers were trained in K-Art in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Dryden, Peshastin and Plain.
Valdez has advice to promising art students:
• "Create a safe environment to learn for yourself, a sacred space to create."
• Art students should "have a place they can pick up where they left off.”
• Artists must "keep a journal, sketchbook, both. A place to collect ideas. Everyone is different even with what you write with or sketch with.”
He mentions mentor and art teacher Bob Graves, who used to say, “You’re doing some strong work. I’m really proud of you. Don’t put all your ideas in one basket, or your materials. Keep experimenting with materials.”
“We’re fortunate in the valley with a lot of great up and coming artists, lots practicing their art,” Valdez says, adding, “there’s a lot of hope in the connectivity to get information from anywhere in the world instantaneously.”