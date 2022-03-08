Mobile photography | Tips for maximizing your phone’s camera

These days you don’t need a bulky DSLR camera to get professional-quality photos. There is a camera in your pocket, just waiting to be used.
Mobile photography has come a long way in the past decade. Once upon a time, phone photos were blurry, barely usable snapshots. Nowadays, the best phone cameras can produce photos barely distinguishable from professional-grade ones.
Whether you want to polish up your skills so you can better record your day-to-day life, or want to start a hobby in amateur photography, learning how to get the most out of your cellphone camera is a worthwhile pursuit. The best camera, after all, is the one you have with you.
Check your focus
One key to taking professional-quality photos is utilizing your phone’s manual focus. A blurry, out-of-focus subject is a quick way to ruin even the best photograph. The autofocus function on your smartphone is a great tool to help you capture those candid moments, but unfortunately, the phone’s algorithm doesn’t always get it right. The result? Photos that are completely blurry or have the focus set in the wrong spot.
Fortunately, clear, crisp photos are only a tap away. For most phones, all you need to do is touch the image on your screen where you want the focus to be set. Wait for a second as the lens adjusts, and then proceed as usual.
Adjust your exposure
Have you ever snapped a few photos on your phone, only to notice the picture is so bright that parts of the image are washed out, or so dark that your subject isn’t fully visible? This is a common problem that often results from incorrect exposure.
Exposure is another thing that your phone camera handles automatically. It’s also another thing it can, on occasion, get wrong. Knowing how to adjust the exposure will help you achieve well-lit photos every time.
With most phones, adjusting the exposure is as simple as placing your finger on the screen and sliding it up or down. Brands can differ slightly, however, so take some time to learn how your own phone camera works.
Know when to use your HDR setting
HDR is a setting in most phone cameras that stands for High Dynamic Range. This setting is yet another tool your phone uses to achieve the perfect exposure. HDR works by combining multiple photos with different exposure settings into one image. This can be helpful in situations when you have both dark and bright spots in one photo.
The setting can be switched on and off depending on what best fits your needs. Keep it off for motion shots (it can make them blurry) or situations in which you want a high contrast (like silhouettes) and turn it on when you want brighter colors, more detail and even lighting.
Lighting is everything
Lighting is the key to good photography, no matter what kind of camera you are using. Understanding your light source and the effects it will have on your pictures is the most important step you can take to improve your skills as a photographer.
Golden hour — the short, hour-long window after sunrise and before sunset — is universally agreed upon as the best time to take photos, but it is certainly not the only time good light can be found.
Natural light is typically more flattering than harsh indoor light, especially for portrait photography. Indoor lighting, on the other hand, is easier to control.
When evaluating a light source, you will want to pay attention to the temperature (warm, cool or somewhere in between), brightness level and direction of the source. Light in front of your subject will result in an evenly lit image with few shadows, while light from behind is perfect for silhouettes. Light coming from the sides of your subject will create dramatic shadows and can be a fun way to emphasize geometric shapes or establish mood.
Pay attention to composition
Understanding the art behind photo composition can easily take your candid shots to the next level. Good composition can make the difference between wall hangings and digital junk drawer.
Following the rule of thirds is an easy way to improve your photo composition. The simplest way to learn this principle is to go into camera settings on your phone and turn on the function called “grid.” This will overlay a grid of two vertical and two horizontal lines on your image. When composing your shot, place the focal point of your photo on one of the intersecting lines of the grid. This will create a more visually interesting photo than if you placed your subject in the center.
Clean your lens
Your phone goes through a lot. It is shoved in bags and pockets, set on sticky counters, dropped on dusty floors, and handled all day, every day. The result? A camera lens that is covered in fingerprints, dust and grime. A dirty lens can negatively impact the clarity of your photos. Luckily, this is an easy one to fix; a quick wipe with a microfiber cloth or other soft fabric should put you on the path to clearer photos in no time. An alcohol spray can help to remove more stubborn spots.
Avoid digital zoom
It may be tempting to use your thumb and index finger to pinch that screen and zoom in on your subject, but doing so will negatively impact the quality of your image unless your phone camera comes equipped with a telephoto lens.
Most mobile cameras use something called digital zoom, a method that involves enlarging a photo by cropping down the image and then bringing it back up to the original size. This decreases the pixel density and can result in a grainy picture. Mobile photography has come a long way, but there are still situations in which film cameras and DSLRs have it beat. In this case, if you still want your subject bigger, your best bet is to move physically closer.