NCW WINE AWARDS | Double Gold Medal winners

Riesling
Jones of Washington 2021 Riesling, Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley, $14.99 (560 cases)
Judges’ notes: The Jones family began farming potatoes in the Columbia Basin more than 70 years ago, and 2022 marks their 25th anniversary as members of the Washington state wine industry. A decade ago, Victor Palencia’s winemaking prompted now-defunct Wine Press Northwest to name Jones of Washington its Washington Winery of the Year. This spring, this Riesling was one of two Palencia-crafted wines in the discussion for Best of Show at the Wenatchee judging. Riesling grown in the Beezley Hills near Quincy continues to earn acclaim for Jones, and this effort is reminiscent of a farmers market fruit basket with Honeycrisp apple, white peach and apricot. A spoonful of honeydew melon adds to the body on the midpalate, which leads to a finish of Granny Smith apple and yuzu. And there’s just a scant sense of petrol. “It’s full, rounded, not overly sweet and simply incredible,” exclaimed one judge.
Rating: 97
Accolades: Best of Class
Call the winery or visit its website for current tasting room hours.
Quincy Public Market
1004 F St. SW, Quincy
(509) 787-8108
Pybus Public Market
7 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee
(509) 888-0809
Cabernet Franc
Plain Cellars 2018 Cabernet Franc, Yakima Valley, $35 (100 cases)
Judges notes: Bob Sage is into his third decade as a winemaker, and the Western Washington University grad recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of his mountain valley winery near Plain. They also have a satellite tasting room in Leavenworth off Front Street. This Cabernet Franc — traditionally sourced from Lonesome Spring Ranch — is one for more than just Francophiles. The bouquet of violets and fresh-picked blackberries leads to flavors of black cherry, wild sage and a savory note of roasted eggplant, making for a complex, elegant and food-friendly red.
Rating: 96 points
Accolades: Best of Class
18749 Alpine Acres Road, Leavenworth
(425) 931-7500
703 Highway 2, Leavenworth (entrance on Front Street)
(509) 548-5412
Other White
Cave B Estate Winery 2021 Marsanne, Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley, $27
Judges’ notes: The Bryan family established its Familigia Vineyards in 1980, and it continues to burnish its reputation for aromatic white wines — including those featuring varieties native to the Rhône Valley in southern France. While Marsanne played a supporting role in this year’s Best White Wine for Cave B, chef-turned-winemaker Freddy Arredondo cast it as the star here. Fanciful aromas of orange blossoms and marshmallow are enticing. Inside, tropical flavors hinting at POG juice are wrapped in a mouth-coating midpalate that’s made complex by the finish of quince, pear and fresh mint. It’s a white wine for red-wine lovers.
Rating: 95 points
Call the winery or visit its website for current tasting room hours.
348 Silica Road NW, Quincy
(509) 785-3500
14356 Woodinville-Redmond Road NE, Redmond
(425) 949-7152
Cabernet Sauvignon
Chris Daniel Winery 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley, $37 (97 cases)
Judges’ notes: Quincy High alum Chris Stewart works in the cellar of famed Girard Winery in the Napa Valley, yet he collaborates with his father, Michael, to produce some of the Northwest’s most stylish red wines back home — doing so along Highway 283 in the Columbia Basin. Historically, they’ve pulled from the Royal Slope and the Wahluke Slope for their Cab, and this four-barrel production fits their award-winning profile. Classic tones of cassis, dark cherry and plum pick up a rub of mint as silky tannins and blackberry juice only begin to describe the über-long finish.
Rating: 95 points
Call the winery or visit its website for current tasting room hours.
2743 Highway 283 N., Quincy
(509) 398-1417
chrisdaniel.wine
Red Blend
Errant Cellars 2018 Henry’s Red, Columbia Valley, $25 (55 cases)
Judges’ notes: Two years ago, work with Merlot led to one of the four gold medals that Megan Couture-Bates earned during the North Central Washington Wine Awards. Here, the Quincy winemaker scores big with the wine that might mean the most to her — a Merlot-led blend named for her late grandfather, Henry Neumann, an engineer who worked on the Columbia Basin Project. The remarkably priced small-lot release, the equivalent of just two barrels, is dark, dense and a bit hedonistic with its qualities of black cherry, Damson plum jam and blackberry cobbler. “The nose is so good, and the components amplify the Merlot, making for a nice and full mouthfeel,” according to one of the three judges to award it a gold medal.
Rating: 95 points
Call the winery or visit its website for current tasting room hours.
15 B St. SE, Quincy
(509) 289-9422
Cabernet Franc
Malaga Springs Winery 2016 Cabernet Franc, Washington State, $30 (125 cases)
Judges’ notes: Allen Mathews can look back upon the 2016 vintage with fondness as it helped him bring back a fistful of gold medals from competitions throughout the Northwest for his work with red wine. The graduate of Oregon State University’s microbiology program doubled up on his 2016 Cab Franc, which offers nice notes of violets, green pepper, strawberry and cranberry. Its spicy and peppery approach does not get lost amid the tannin structure that’s taut but not overwhelming as a finish of cassis allows the wine to achieve balance.
Rating: 95 points
Call the winery or visit its website for current tasting room hours.
345 Cathedral Rock Road, Malaga
(509) 679-0152
White Blend
Rio Vista Wines 2021 Estate Sunset on the River, Columbia Valley, $32 (125 cases)
Judges’ notes: The Little family continues to flash its Midas touch with aromatic whites with this bright and balanced blend of Pinot Gris and Gewürztraminer. John Little Jr. has taken over the winemaking from his founding father, and this is a remarkable work that’s true to both grape varieties involved as white peach, pink grapefruit and strawberry/watermelon pop out in a floral and fruity fashion that provides an abundance of juicy acidity to clean up the scant amount of sugar. It was one of five Rio Vista wines to earn a gold medal at this year’s judging.
Rating: 95 points
Call the winery or visit its website for current tasting room hours.
24415 Highway 97, Chelan
(509) 682-9713
224 E. Wapato Way, Manson
(509) 687-1179
Cabernet Sauvignon
Stemilt Creek Winery 2019 Estate A Day’s Work Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley, $32 (375 cases)
Judges’ notes: The Mathison clan’s high-elevation vineyards at Stemilt Hill overlook the Wenatchee Valley, and they are nearly into their third decade of life. Their maturity is apparent in this stylish, food-friendly Cabernet Sauvignon. A product of winemaker Seth Cohen’s first vintage with Stemilt Creek, this bottling from Kyle Mathison’s fruit leans toward the Old World with notes of dusty Italian herbs, cassis and Rainier cherry. There’s a sense of panache with that red fruit approach, showcasing great integration and a remarkably long finish.
Rating: 95 points
Accolades: Best of Class
For current tasting room hours call the winery or visit its website.
110 N. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee
(509) 665-3485
Grenache
Chateau Faire Le Pont 2018 Grenache, Columbia Valley, $42.99 (120 cases)
Judges’ notes: He’s merited Platinum awards and gold medals for his work with Mourvèdre and the Rhône-inspired GSM blend he labels as “Provence,” so it’s no surprise when Wenatchee winemaker Doug Brazil’s stand-alone bottling of Grenache was unveiled as unanimous gold medal winner. It’s quite charming with a nose of strawberry candy, fresh mint and toasted cinnamon bark, followed by Bing cherry and golden raspberry flavors. The structure features juicy acidity across the top of adroitly managed tannins, and it’s finished with a pinch of anise. “It’s a nice ambassador for the grape’s drinkability,” a judge noted.
Rating: 94 points
For current tasting room hours call the winery or visit its website.
1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee
(509) 667-9463
636 Front St., Leavenworth
(509) 888-2108
Syrah
Chris Daniel Winery 2018 Syrah, Columbia Valley, $32 (96 cases)
Judges’ notes: Last fall, Napa Valley winemaker Chris Daniel Stewart and his parents in Quincy saw their 2017 Syrah cap the 2021 wine competition calendar with a Double Platinum at the 22nd annual Platinum Awards. Their latest release of Syrah is remarkably reminiscent, and it qualifies for the 2022 Platinum with this best-of-class award in Wenatchee. There’s a steady stream of black fruit, lavender, vanilla, baking spices and toast. The midpalate is full and rich, akin to blackberry jam, as silky tannins, light oak notes and black cherry juice make for a delicious finish. It’s among the four red wines by Chris Daniel to achieve a gold medal or better this year in the Wenatchee judging.
Rating: 94 points
Accolades: Best of Class
Call the winery or visit its website for current tasting room hours.
2743 Highway 283 N., Quincy
(509) 398-1417
chrisdaniel.wine
Petit Verdot
Icicle Ridge Winery 2019 Petit Verdot, Washington State, $55 (108 cases)
Judges’ notes: The Wood family transitioned their pear orchards to grape vines not long after the apple growers did the same around Lake Chelan, but their red wine program went to another level when they began to pull from the Rattlesnake Hills above the Yakima Valley. This Petit Verdot from the winemaking triumvirate of the Wood brothers and alpinist Jens Holsten tames this traditional Bordeaux blender into a big and beautiful standalone that casts out notes of cherry, vanilla, baking spices and violets — holding your attention from sniff to sip to swallow.
Rating: 94 points
For current tasting room hours call the winery or visit its website.
8977 North Road, Peshastin
(509) 548-7019
920 Front St., Suite B2, Leavenworth
(509) 470-8738
821 Front St., Suite B, Leavenworth
(509) 548-6156
Malbec
Lake Chelan Winery 2018 Malbec, Lake Chelan, $55 (300 cases)
Judges’ notes: Oscar Castillo, well into his second decade as the winemaker for this historic family-owned winery, continues to rise up the ranks as one of Washington state’s top winemaking talents. This Malbec emerged as the judging’s best example of the red Bordeaux grape made famous in Argentina and was among the six gold medals made by Castillo — all for red wine. Two of those were for standalone expressions of Malbec. The bright blue fruit notes that fans of Malbec have come to enjoy are here, backed by hints of coffee, caramel, vanilla and earthiness. Its juicy black cherry finish and late grip of tannins will serve it well alongside the dry-rubbed Royal Ranch tri tip at the winery’s on-premise BBQ in the Vineyard.
Rating: 94 points
Accolades: Best of Class
For current tasting room hours call the winery or visit its website.
3519 Highway 150, Chelan
(509) 687-9463
Rosé
Malaga Springs Winery 2019 Syrah Rosé, Columbia Valley, $22 (125 cases)
Judges’ notes: The rosé group proved to be the most competitive and consistently delicious category during this year’s North Central Washington Wine Awards judging. Malaga Springs winegrower Allen Mathews came through with one of the three recipients of a unanimous gold medal — a double gold. What makes this extra special is that it proves a quality rosé should not be ignored even if it has been in bottle more than one year. Why? Because this same wine was awarded a gold medal during our judging in 2020. This spring, it showed no sign of slowing down, offering a wow factor with aromas of watermelon, stone fruit and rose petals. And while the nose is one of ripe fruit, the structure is bone-dry, offering flavors of Fuji apple and pineapple that are tightened up with a bite of Rainier cherry.
Rating: 94 points
Call the winery or visit its website for current tasting room hours.
345 Cathedral Rock Road, Malaga
(509) 679-0152
Barbera
Rio Vista Wines 2020 Estate Barbera, Columbia Valley, $46 (150 cases)
Judges’ notes: Barbera is the famous grape planted at lower elevation in Northern Italy, and it’s among the six red varieties the Little family has represented across their 10 acres along the banks of the Columbia River below Lake Chelan. Here’s a remarkable example that offers many classic qualities, which include youthful approachability and layers of cherries and dark plum. There’s strength to its structure, yet that doesn’t distract from the delicate hints of mint and allspice. Complexity comes from the finish of blood orange and Montmorency cherry. It’s a great red to enjoy in the summertime.
Rating: 94 points
Accolades: Best of Class
Call the winery or visit its website for current tasting room hours.
24415 Highway 97, Chelan
(509) 682-9713
224 E. Wapato Way, Manson
(509) 687-1179
Rosé
Siren Song Winery 2021 Belle Tavel Rosé, Lake Chelan, $30 (274 cases)
Judges’ notes: High-tech refugee Kevin Brown describes the inspiration for each wine he makes. (Many of those wines are produced from grapes he grows.) This rosé of Grenache reminds him of a late-night meal while touring southern Rhône with his wife Holly, who recommends serving this with a summer salad featuring strawberries and pecans. It’s a delightful expression featuring cherry blossoms, white peach, plump raspberries and sweet watermelon. Thanks to the juicy finish, it’s ripe, fruity and clean.
Rating: 94 points
For current tasting room hours call the winery or visit its website.
635 S. Lakeshore Road, Chelan
(509) 888-4657
Red blend
Ancestry Cellars 2018 Provocant, Columbia Valley, $30 (209 cases)
Judges’ notes: Woodinville winemaker Jason Morin has been so charmed by the Lake Chelan wine community that he’s opened a second tasting room in Manson and moved his family to the valley. This Right Bank-Bordeaux blend of Merlot (56%), Cabernet Sauvignon (33%) and Cabernet Franc is easy to enjoy with persistent aromas and flavors of plum, blackberry and vanilla, which make for a very drinkable profile.
Rating: 93 points
For current tasting room hours, call the winery or visit its website.
50 Wapato Way, Manson
(509) 741-9006
13590 NE Village Square Drive #1035, Woodinville
(425) 435-6551