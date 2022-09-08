 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NCW WINE AWARDS | Double Gold Medal winners

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Riesling

Jones of Washington 2021 Riesling, Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley, $14.99 (560 cases)

Jones of Washington_Riesling_2021.jpg

Jones of Washington 2021 Riesling
Plain Cellars_Cabernet Franc_2018.jpg

Plain Cellars 2018 Cabernet Franc
Cave B_Marsanne_2021.jpg

Cave B Estate Winery 2021 Marsanne
Chris Daniel_Cabernet Sauvignon_2018.jpg

Chris Daniel 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon
Errant Cellars_Henrys Red_2018.jpg

Errant Cellars 2018 Henry's Red
Malaga Springs Winery_Cabernet Franc_2016.jpg

Malaga Springs Winery 2016 Cabernet Franc
Rio Vista Wines_Sunset on the River_2021.jpg

Rio Vista Wines 2021 Sunset on the River
Stemilt Creek_Cabernet Sauvignon Days Work_2019.jpg

Stemilt Creek 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon
Chateau Faire Le Pont_Grenache_2018.jpg

Chateau Faire Le Pont 2018 Grenache
Chris Daniel_Syrah_2018.jpg

Chris Daniel 2018 Syrah
Icicle Ridge_Petit Verdot_2019.jpg

Icicle Ridge Winery 2019 Petit Verdot
Lake Chelan Winery_Malbec_2018.jpg

Lake Chelan Winery 2018 Malbec
Malaga Springs Winery_Syrah Rose_2019.jpg

Malaga Springs Winery 2019 Syrah Rosé
Rio Vista Wines_Barbera_2020.jpg

Rio Vista Wines 2020 Barbera
Siren Song_Belle Tavel.jpg

Siren Song Belle Tavel
Ancestry Cellars_Provocant_2018.jpg

Ancestry Cellars 2018 Provocant


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK