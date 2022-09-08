 Skip to main content
NCW WINE AWARDS | Superlative winners

Superlative winners from the 2022 NCW Wine Awards were, from left, Sigillo Cellars 2019 Relativity red blend, Jones of Washington 2021 Rosé of Syrah, Cave B Estate Winery 2021 Le Trio white blend and Icicle Ridge Winery 2021 Razzamatazz

 World photo/Don Seabrook

Best of Show, Best Rosé (Double Gold Medal)

Jones of Washington 2021 Rosé of Syrah, Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley, $14.99, (560 cases)



