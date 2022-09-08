NCW WINE AWARDS | Superlative winners

Best of Show, Best Rosé (Double Gold Medal)
Jones of Washington 2021 Rosé of Syrah, Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley, $14.99, (560 cases)
Rating: 97 points
Judges’ notes: Since 2010, Victor Palencia has earned eight Platinum Awards for his work with rosé from the Great Northwest Wine magazine team, so it was no shock to watch his pink wine made with Syrah beat out every entry on its way to win Best-of-Show honors. Its beautiful color and amazing array of aromas prompted the first group of judges to award it a double gold medal — meaning it received a unanimous vote for gold. The theme of hibiscus, pear, pineapple, Honeycrisp apple and cinnamon dust made it bright, crisp and refreshing. “My gosh, there is so much going on there, and it’s zingy on the palate,” remarked one judge. “It’s just dynamite.”
Call the winery or visit its website for current tasting room hours.
Quincy Public Market
1004 F St. SW, Quincy
(509) 787-8108
Pybus Public Market
7 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee
(509) 888-0809
Best White (Double Gold Medal)
Cave B Estate Winery 2021 Le Trio White Wine, Ancient Lakes of Columbia Valley, $27 (181 cases)
Rating: 96 points
Judges’ notes: Two years ago, Freddy Arredondo shined at this judging with Viognier. This time, he used Viognier as the foundation for this Rhône-inspired blend from his family’s historic planting adjacent to the Gorge Amphitheatre to achieve the award for Best White Wine at the 2022 North Central Washington Wine Awards. Le Trio is a reference to the three grape varieties that form the blend — Viognier (52%), Roussanne (30%) and Marsanne — and the stone fruit profile, led by peach, is what one would expect to experience. The nose is akin to a springtime walk among blooming flowers, joined by apricot and Bosc pear. And impeccable balance to the structure is the ultimate reward.
Call the winery or visit its website for current tasting room hours.
348 Silica Road NW, Quincy
(509) 785-3500
14356 Woodinville-Redmond Road NE, Redmond
(425) 949-7152
Best Red (Double Gold)
Sigillo Cellars 2019 Relativity red blend, Columbia Valley, $32 (315 cases)
Rating: 95 points
Judges’ notes: Washington state winemakers continue to explore, with increased success, the Rhône-inspired blend of Grenache, Syrah and Mourvèdre known simply as GSM. The Seal family takes a delicious angle by going in the opposite direction — leading their Relativity with Mourvèdre (46%) and following with Syrah (39%), Grenache (8%) and capping it with a delicious dose of Cinsaut. That formula resulted in judges voting it the Best Red Wine of the North Central Washington Wine Awards. Its path to the sweepstakes started with a double gold medal and then best-of-class recognition. The wide-ranging profile offers ripe raspberry, clove, white pepper and forest floor woodsyness amid a structure that’s bold, bright and nothing out of proportion. Obviously it’s showing beautifully in its youth. One judge remarked, “I would drink this any day.”
Call the winery or visit its website for current tasting room hours.
2037 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan
(509) 888-5713
8086 Railroad Ave., Snoqualmie
(425) 292-0754
Best Dessert (Gold Medal)
Icicle Ridge Winery 2021 Razzamatazz, Columbia Valley, $54 (70 cases)
Rating: 91 points
Judges’ notes: The Wagoner family’s estate between Peshastin and Leavenworth offers a wine country experience that might be unmatched in the Pacific Northwest, a bucolic lodge set among orchards overlooking the Wenatchee River and surrounded by forested mountains. Lou Wagoner’s grandsons, Nick and Noah Wood, craft the wines with Jens Holsten, and their eclectic lineup includes this well-made tasting room favorite blend of Gewürztraminer with raspberry juice. It’s off-dry but far from cloying, thanks to the jazziness of raspberry. Enjoy with a plate of cheese or pair with a cheesecake that is more savory than sweet.
Call the winery or visit its website for current tasting room hours.
8977 North Road, Peshastin
(509) 548-7019
821 Front St. #B, Leavenworth
(509) 548-6156
920 Front St. #B2, Leavenworth
(509) 470-8738