No Muss, No Fuss, Just Bus | How far on Link Transit for free? 60 miles, dozens of smiles

The one thing I didn’t expect to talk about on an afternoon bus ride was death’s unfathomable mystery.
“I’m trying to wrap my brain around it,” said the 51-year-old bus passenger in the seat across the aisle. He was headed from Wenatchee to Ardenvoir to visit a dying friend.
“It’s not joyful, no matter what some people say,” he mused. “It’s not fair, either. My friend’s too young to go.”
Then he chuckles. “But death … there it is. You, me, we’re both headed in that direction.”
True. But at this particular moment I’m also headed to Chelan, then Manson, on a Link Transit bus that provides one of the most comfortable and scenic rides in all of North Central Washington. All for free.
Yep, free. In late June, just for the hell of it, I paid nary a dime to ride the Route 24 and Route 21 buses from Malaga to Manson. At nearly 60 miles, it’s one of Link’s longest straight-line jaunts, first hugging the banks of the Columbia River then the shores of Lake Chelan.
MALAGA TO MANSON, TIP #1 — The Malaga bus stop sits under a big shade tree outside the Malaga Market, which is open 24/7 and sells everything from phone chargers to chicken wings. You might want to grab some water and snacks for the ride.
Along the way the bus rolls, south to north, past Three Lakes Golf Course, the Appleyard rail terminal, Central Washington Hospital, Rocky Reach Dam, Entiat River, Knapps Hill Tunnel, Slidewaters water park, popular swimming beaches, jet ski rental joints, boutiques, restaurants and a score or more of wineries. Most of these attractions are within a short walk from a bus stop.
So what’s the deal? In March 2020, Link launched a zero-fare pilot program to see if free buses could thwart COVID-19’s detrimental effect on ridership. That seemed to work pretty well — ridership rebounded by late 2021 — so last June the Link board adopted a permanent no-fare policy on all routes, all the time.
MALAGA TO MANSON, TIP #2 — Grab the best views the bus has to offer: From Malaga to Chelan sit on the right side, the Columbia River side. From Chelan to Manson, sit on the left side, the Lake Chelan side. Your eyeballs won’t be sorry.
For daily commuters, no-fare transit has been a godsend.
“A free bus is a lifesaver,” said Malaga resident Colton Jones, 18, who hopped the bus to visit his girlfriend in Wenatchee. “I don’t have a car, so if I want to get anywhere — and I mean anywhere — then the bus is my very first choice, sometimes my only choice.”
Jones’ friend Alex Graham, 22, of Malaga, agreed. “I have a vehicle,” he said, “but when gas jumps above five bucks a gallon” — he glances at the Malaga Market’s posted gas price — “or $5.49 to be exact, then it’s time for a bus ride.”
Diane Courchane, Entiat, uses the bus to run errands — shopping, visiting, doctor appointments — at least once a week. “I’m so happy for the bus,” she smiles. “I see more people using the bus now that it’s free, and I personally know quite a few that use it regularly. Some of us would have a hard time without the bus.”
MALAGA TO MANSON, TIP #3 — Still hungry? At Link’s Columbia Station in Wenatchee, Mama D’s Kitchen at the Depot Cafe (open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday) specializes in breakfast burritos, sandwiches, burgers and salads — served on-site or wrapped for a bus trip. This is where you change buses — from Route 24 to Route 21 — and will have 35 minutes to explore. Why do it on an empty stomach?
Bus driver Rick Navone, a nine-year veteran of Link Transit, makes eight round trips a day — roughly 160 miles total — between Columbia Station and Malaga (one trip), East Wenatchee (one trip) and Rock Island (six trips).
“No question that we’ve seen our ridership change with the no-fare policy,” he said. “More riders, that’s for sure, but also more repeat ridership — people going to their jobs, to get their groceries, to see their friends and relatives.”
Repeat customers who ride the same bus morning and evening soon forge relationships that turn into a rolling community.
For example: Workers from US Aluminum Castings, the foundry in Entiat, quickly find each other on the bus after their daily shift.
“We gotta catch up, my man,” one guy says to his fellow worker. “Why don’t you pick up a six-pack someday and come by the house. We can talk.”
“Can I bring my kids?” asks the fellow worker.
“Hell, you can bring your kids, your wife, your aunts and uncles,” the other guy laughs, “as long as you bring the beer.”
MALAGA TO MANSON, TIP #4 — Link’s smartphone app and messaging service provides locations of bus stops and real-time minutes until a bus’ arrival. Note that many popular attractions — say, Slidewaters, the Lady of the Lake boat dock, Lake Chelan Winery, and numerous trailheads (including Saddle Rock in Wenatchee) — can be reached by bus.
Perhaps the most surprising folks who hop the bus are the outdoor enthusiasts — hikers, bicyclists, fishermen, bird watchers, whole families in swimsuits headed for a beach or water park.
“I like the Bug-A-Boo,” squealed a boy who saw me taking notes. He was about 6 years old, I think, and according to his mom he’s slid down the Bug-A-Boo at Slidewaters scores of times. “I know how to make my splash bigger and bigger,” he laughed, stretching his arms wide. “THIS big!”
And then there was seatmate Sara Niemitalo, 23, an art major at Colorado State University, on a grand summer adventure. She had jetted to Seattle, taken a Greyhound to Wenatchee, was riding Link to Chelan, and would soon grab the Lady of the Lake boat to Holden Village retreat center, where for six weeks she’d teach ceramic classes and craft pottery for the gift shop.
“I’m getting there slowly but surely,” she smiled. “I’ve no complaints — these (bus) seats are soft, it’s air-conditioned and, pretty amazing, the ride is free!”
MALAGA TO MANSON, TIP #5 — The prettiest bus stop in NCW may be at Manson Bay. It stands above a string of docks where visitors rent personal watercraft and pontoon boats. The view is uplake and gorgeous. One of Lake Chelan’s best swimming spots is nearby. If you can, spend an hour to walk the village, grab some food (wood-fired pizza at Troy’s), sit in the shade and quietly give thanks for such an idyllic spot. The next bus will be along soon.