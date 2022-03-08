OUTDOORS | Experiencing Mission Ridge 3 different ways

During cold winter months in the Wenatchee Valley, playing in the snow is a must for many. Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort answers that frost-themed calling with an assortment of adventures and learning options across the mountain. The season opened right after Thanksgiving and should continue into April if the weather cooperates.
So what’s the best way to spend a day at Mission Ridge? Here’s a list for three different levels of experience.
Beginner/casual: Kickin’ back on the slopes
An ideal place to nurture one’s love of snow is by starting at Mission Ridge’s rental shop.
Rentals can be purchased both on the mountain and online. Skis, snowboards, boots, poles, helmets, bibs and snowshoes are all available to rent.
A full-day package of ski gear ranges from $35 to $55, depending on how early gear is rented.
Chair 1 is the next stop after everyone’s strapped in and ready to slide. The lift leads up to Midway Lodge, easy runs and Chair 2-3.
Routes below Midway keep things casual and aren’t too fast paced.
Mimi, a beginner run, allows for plenty of space to practice techniques such as buttering, a balance trick where one leans on the front or back end of their snowboard.
Freestylers looking to test out jumping skills should head on over to Lil' Bombers Terrain Park just above the mountain’s base.
There’s no need to get too wild as runs below Chair 1 stay fairly mellow.
Young riders wanting to hone their skills can join multi-week classes for various ages and experience levels. Mission Ridge also offers private and adult lessons.
Once class is finished, lunch can be had back up at Midway or down below at the Hampton Lodge. The lodge offers shelter from the cold as well as Ka-Wham Cafe and Chair 5 Pub.
Intermediate: How and where to have an adventure
Chair 2 is the place to start for anyone looking to get a little snow in their face.
Boarders and skiers can ride up in a wind-protected bubble lift with views across the whole resort as they head to the summit. The summit sits about 6,820 feet above sea level.
Majestic Mount Rainier can be seen from the top on a clear day. North-facing views on the other side peer into the Wenatchee Valley, dancing in tones of pink and orange during the evening.
There are a lot of runs to choose from while strapping in at the summit. Intermediate route Sun Spot offers on-top-of-the-world views along with a wide path to cruise down on.
Powder-hungry riders who don’t mind a bit of a challenge can carve lines between the glades next to Lip and Nertz diamonds runs. Those headed downhill can cruise in fresh powder as riders eagerly watch from the chairlift above.
Next stop, after heading up the lift again, is the bomber crash site.
A B-24 Liberator airplane crashed into Squilchuck Basin in 1944. A wing from the World War II-era relic is on display, as well an informational board memorializing the bomber’s crew.
Cruising back down to Chair 2 from the crash site gives skiers and snowboarders various intermediate runs to choose from.
Advanced: Maximize your stoke
For powder hounds looking to shred, Windy Ridge is the place to start.
Journeying to this kingdom of snow means a little bit of a hike.
Riders must traverse east from the summit and scoot a short distance uphill to reach the top of Windy Ridge. Thrill seekers can also walk to the nearby Microwave area, which features taller views and steeper ledges at about twice the distance.
Windy Ridge is mostly diamond runs. Microwave only allows for expert-level double-diamond exits, the most challenging type of run on Mission Ridge.
Microwave’s tower looks over several double-diamond chutes. Steep slopes for experienced riders is the only way down.
Those who hiked up can reach Sugar Bowl and weave between various rows of glades while riding down.
Visitors can round out their adventures with a hot or cold drink at Midway Lodge by the Chair 2 lift before heading back to the mountain's base.