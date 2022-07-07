This time of year, the urge to get out and soak up Mother Nature can strike without warning.
It’s easy to find a beach, trail or park in North Central Washington.
But when considering a leisurely break from routine, you might feel like you need a bona fide excuse. What better reason than breakfast, lunch or dinner?
In Wenatchee, where you can locate a picnic table or scenic spot along the well-manicured portion of the Apple Capital Recreation Loop Trail, and where it’s just minutes to one of the city’s 21 managed park areas, it pays to be ready to picnic at the drop of a sunhat.
So why not pack a to-go kit that’s got all the non-perishable necessities in it?
After all, the last thing you need is an obstacle preventing your spontaneous nature escape.
Although the classic look of a rattan picnic basket comes to mind when one thinks of picnicking (and there are lots of nostalgia-inducing options available online), you can just as easily commandeer an insulated satchel, a large lunch box or a cooler with wheels to be your bare-bones picnic “basket.” Just make sure to wipe it down and vent between uses.
For a picnic for two, prepack your cooler or basket with a couple of sturdy paper plates or bowls, strong disposable or compostable utensils (I always include a serrated knife), cloth or paper napkins and a couple of water bottles. You can use metal or plastic dishware if you don’t mind spending the time afterward to clean it. Optional adds: disposable cups, and wipes if you hate getting sticky or are prone to spills.
In addition to bringing the flatware that will allow you to eat your meal with dignity, feel free to throw in a baggie of condiments, such as salt and pepper packets, hot sauce and ketchup.
To minimize the amount of last-minute food prep you’ll have to do, it’s also wise to include in your kit a couple packages of crackers or chips, fruit in a sturdy peel, or other minimally perishable snacks, such as granola bars.
One or two ice packs stored in your freezer at all times also makes picnicking during the hottest weather something you’ll want to repeat. If you’re into the prep part, you could even keep a small caddy of perishables, such as butter and jelly, in your refrigerator.
Put a weighted-style blanket or heavy quilt nearby or in your vehicle (it can go right into your bare-bones picnic container, if it’s big enough). And add a small container of sunscreen or a hat. In all my years here, I’ve yet to need bug repellant. It wouldn’t hurt to throw in a couple of Band-Aids, though.
Last, but not least, pre-pack a corkscrew or bottle opener. Do. Not. Forget. This. Step.
Whether it’s fancy soda or a craft brew you’re after, you’ll thank me later. Nothing ruins a picnic like a cold drink in your hand that can’t be accessed.
When you get home, do a quick re-up of essentials in honor of the next time your urge to picnic hits.
It’s truly that simple, and you’ll be out the door in 15 minutes.