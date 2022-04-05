Painting with Purpose: Sasha Syssoeva finds inspiration in her faith

Paintings that come from the soul tend to capture the soul. Wenatchee artist Sasha Syssoeva aims to accomplish that with her art, created with forethought and attention to detail.
“I used to love doodling when I was young, since I was 5 years old or so. My mother noticed it and arranged for me to have formal art lessons,” Sasha recalls. “I was actually too young for the art school, but my mother was persuasive and even agreed to sit with me through the lessons so I would behave appropriately.”
Now, decades later, Sasha’s doodling has turned into the skillful application of oil on canvas. After her childhood lessons, she took six years of additional training in visual arts in its many forms.
“After graduating, I really had nowhere to go with my art,” Sasha recalls.
The political atmosphere in Sasha’s hometown of Kaliningrad, Russia, on the Baltic Sea as well as throughout the country in the early 2000s was unsettling and took away Sasha’s inspiration. She began to study law, instead.
“During my law studies, I came to California through the summer program. I actually worked at a casino as a busser in Lake Tahoe,” Sasha explained. “From there, I went to Chicago, persuaded by the invitation of friends.”
She has stayed and worked in the United States since; she married along the way and has a teenage daughter.
“I came to Wenatchee to work at the attorney general’s office. I love my job; it allows me to help people such as migrant workers,” Sasha said.
With a full-time job and a teenager to raise, Sasha’s still finds time to paint, some 20 hours a week if she is lucky.
“The light is best in the mornings and evenings,” she pointed out. “I do a lot of plein-air scenes, outdoors. I paint with oil; it’s the queen of all visual art materials.”
Some of the paintings are done all at once, while others require several sessions.
“The picture of the light shining on the Confluence Hospital took a year to finish. The Stemilt Hill church was another long project,” Sasha said.
Sasha finds inspiration in portraying the wonders of the natural world, as well as people’s impact in the contemporary world.
In her artist statement Sasha says she is inspired by “the changing seasons along the shores of the Columbia River, the light of the cross on the Wenatchee Heights shining above the valley, people coming to a closed church (due to COVID) at night to pray, or the dedication and sacrifice made by local firefighters to protect people and their homes.”
The inspiration and focus only came to Sasha a few years ago, after life had put her through a rough patch or two. She had been questioning her purpose and place in the world and finally found the answers in the Christian faith. Those grounding principles are the basis for her art these days, she said.
“My paintings are a union of the Gospel and how it relates to the present day,” Sasha explained.
Sasha is happy to call Wenatchee home. Her works have been displayed at the Ohme Gardens, Mela Coffee Roasting and Pybus Public Market. She was a co-winner of the Pybus poster contest in 2020.
“I like this small community; it gives you a sense of belonging. It is also supportive of the arts,” Sasha commented.
For more information about Sasha Syssoeva and her artwork, visit her website at sashasyssoeva.com or her Facebook page.