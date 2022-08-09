Paleta perfection | Quincy’s La Michoacana makes frozen treats by the thousands

La Michoacana Paleteria employee Jesus Birrueta places lime-flavored paletas onto a belt for packaging. Paletas are like popsicles or creamsicles. Owner Heriberto Birrueta runs the business with his family.
La Michoacana Paleteria makes an average of 3,000 to 4,000 paletas a day. During peak summer days, that number sometimes reaches 6,000. Coconut-flavored paletas are a favorite among customers, followed by strawberry, and cookies and cream.
La Michoacana Paleteria employee Jesus Birrueta places lime-flavored paletas onto a belt for packaging. Paletas are like popsicles or creamsicles. Owner Heriberto Birrueta runs the business with his family.
La Michoacana Paleteria makes an average of 3,000 to 4,000 paletas a day. During peak summer days, that number sometimes reaches 6,000. Coconut-flavored paletas are a favorite among customers, followed by strawberry, and cookies and cream.
A lot has changed in the frozen treat business since Heriberto Birrueta began his Quincy shop, La Michoacana Paleteria, in the early 2000s, but his popular paletas stay the same.
A "paleta" is the Spanish word for the general Popsicle; unlike its American counterpart, paletas are made with cream, natural fruit and not so much sugar, according to Birrueta.
During its peak summer season, La Michoacana produces about 6,000 paletas a day, calling for trips each week to deliver to about 100 wholesale customers across the state — stores in Wenatchee, Yakima, Moses Lake, Basin City, Tacoma, Bridgeport, Oak Harbor and more.
La Michoacana Paleteria offers 26 flavors, including strawberry, bubble gum, vanilla, cookie, rice, guava, nuts and more.
Birrueta said his favorite flavor is guava, while coconut is most popular among consumers.
His store and production site is at 6 D St. SE in Quincy, where he sells his paletas and ice cream products.
Birrueta employs four people, along with members of his family, to handle local deliveries in the nearby area, paleta production and staffing the front of the Quincy store.
Paleta production during the summer runs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, according to Birrueta.
Birrueta handles deliveries across the state, waking up at 6 a.m. to load the truck. He gets home at 10 or 11 p.m., he said.
Before entering the frozen dessert business, Birrueta worked all kinds of jobs in orchards and later at a cold-storage operation near Quincy. The paleta work is just as exhausting, but being the owner of his own business is more satisfying, he said.
“I began because … I was tired of working for someone,” he said in Spanish. He had seen others come to orchards to sell paletas to workers on break and thought he could do the same.
“I thought things should go well for me as well, maybe not at the start, but it was a question of the investment and having the vision of doing something with distribution,” Birrueta said in Spanish.
He purchased the recipe he uses for paletas from a Pasco friend who also helped Birrueta buy his first production machine that was ordered from Michoacán, Mexico.
Birrueta said he recently ordered a new machine that will triple paleta production. He plans to move production to a new space he began renting near his Quincy store.
The business, like many others of late, has been stunted due to rising costs of supplies, according to Birrueta. The price for products like sugar has gone up 20% to 30%. He has had to raise the price of his paletas to compensate for the added costs.
His delivery trips across the state have also become a lot more expensive with the rising price of gas. At normal gas prices, he’d spend an average $50 to $60, but in June it was costing him $90 to $105 depending on the area in the state.
"Even so, we’re fighting it out," he said in Spanish. "We’re still here working."
In the Wenatchee Valley, people can find Birrueta’s paletas in many local markets, including Tienda Mexicana, Los Amigos, Methow Market, Ferry Street Market, Plaza Super Jet and more.
The price of popsicles at his Quincy shop are $1.25 each, or you can snag a better deal if you purchase 10 for $10 or even 50 for $45. Birrueta said that some of his customers make the trip from Wenatchee to purchase large quantities of his paletas.
"There’s still some businesses I could maybe do business with, but right now because of the lack of staff, I don’t go out to look for more clients," he said. "Better to attend to clients you already have, and maybe in the future when production has improved, we look for more."
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone