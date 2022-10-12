Put some fright into your October | 6 reading options to get into the Halloween spirit

Nothing beats curling up with a cup of something hot and a pile of good books when the warm summer air turns to cool, crisp fall.
This October, embrace the season with a collection of spooky tales, perfect for getting in the Halloween spirit.
You won’t want to read these alone.
“A Tell Tale Heart” is a spooky short by Edgar Allan Poe. If you’ve never read any Poe, this is a perfect, bite-sized introduction.
If you enjoy “A Tell Tale Heart,” you are in luck. Poe was a master of macabre. Over his life, he wrote more than 70 pieces of literary fiction. If you want a chilling, literary binge session this October, Edgar Allan Poe’s collection of poems and shorts is a great place to start.
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, chances are good that you’ve at least heard of Mary Shelley’s masterpiece, “Frankenstein.” More than likely, you’ve also encountered several retellings of the tale, as well as more than a few re-imaginings of its titular character. If you haven’t actually read the original, however, it's time to add it to your list.
Shakespeare may not be the first author who comes to mind when you think of horror, but some of his plays are undeniably spooky. Take Macbeth, for example, which features several grisly murders, three terrifying witches and a ghost.
“Macbeth” isn’t the only bone-chilling tale amidst Shakespeare’s library of work. “Hamlet,” “Richard III,” “Julius Caesar” and “Titus Andronicus” are all good choices that will have your hair standing on end.
“The Good House” is a modern horror/mystery that takes place in Washington state. Written by best-selling author Tananarive Due, the book has stellar reviews and has won critical acclaim. Add it to your reading list for a tale that hits close to home.
This collection of urban legends is perfect to read (and retell) while cozied up in front of a campfire or fireplace.
“Ghost Stories of Washington” is a roundup of haunting tales from Washington state. If you like scary stories that are grounded in real legends and events, then this book by Barbara Smith might just be for you.
If you don’t like horror, but still want something a little scary to read this October, pick up a copy of “The Screwtape Letters,” written by C.S. Lewis.
“The Screwtape Letters” is more philosophy than true horror, but the general premise still fits the bill. The novel is written as a series of letters between two demons, in which a head demon advises his young nephew on how to guide his human patient to hell. The plot is creepy in its own right, but in the end, it is Lewis’ sharp insight into the very real flaws of human nature that may have you squirming in your seat.
