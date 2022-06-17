Spotlight On ... A Q&A with Evy Gillin, WRAC general manager

Evy Gillin has been at the helm of the Wenatchee Racquet & Athletic Club since 1984, when it was known as the Wenatchee Swim & Tennis Club.
She’s overseen a lot of change as the nonprofit organization has evolved and expanded. She counts the past two years of dealing with pandemic-related issues as some of the most difficult but also most rewarding years of her career.
“The past two years I would have preferred to just skip over but each season of each year brings new ideas and opportunities upon which to improve,” she said. “The draw of the job is that it’s always changing and challenging. I enjoy the variety in my days. Figuring out what’s next and trying to make it happen makes the job interesting and fun.”
Foothills recently caught up with the always-busy Gillin for an email interview. Some of her answers have been edited for length.
What is the biggest change at the WRAC during the time you’ve worked there?
When I started, there was just an outdoor pool, nine outdoor tennis courts, three racquetball, two indoor tennis courts, pro shop, bathrooms and a little office space. We have since expanded or remodeled five times since then as the club has grown. So when you ask what is the biggest change, that’s difficult to identify because we haven’t ever made any really BIG changes, just a lot of small steps which makes the club of today very much different than in ‘84. We must continue to change and grow our services or we die.
What would you say is your biggest success at the WRAC?
Member-owned, non-profit clubs with a volunteer board of directors such as the WRAC, are not common. This is a challenging type of organization to operate because it falls somewhere between the for-profits, investment capital driven, and the non-profits, those supported by donations. The biggest success is probably that even through all the challenges since it began in 1961, the WRAC is healthfully, still standing strong and that I had a part in helping make that happen.
How would you describe the challenge of the past two years?
It was the best and worst thing that ever happened all rolled into one. It was the worst because of all of the struggles that this experience placed on everyone. After the club shut down operations in March 2020, people would ask me if I was “enjoying my time off.” The truth was, I never had to work as hard as was needed during those long months. Every day there was new information to deal with. I was saddened by having to lay off all but a couple staff members and left with trying to make things work. We were able to open the outdoor facility that summer as the indoor stayed dark and locked up. The creativity from our limited staff and board made it possible to regularly reinvent ourselves throughout those two years.
In contrast, the “Best” of this experience was that I think we now are operating better than we did before. Teamwork developed within our staff, the support from loyal members and increased community awareness of the WRAC are some of the positive outcomes. Members supported their club during the shutdown and limited operation and most have now returned to active membership.
How long do you think it will take the WRAC to get back to pre-pandemic levels?
We had a terrific summer last year, even better than pre-pandemic. People were eager to get back in action. Then when the mask mandate was put in place on August 23rd, our recovery slowed. In March when the mandate ended we got a flurry of new members and more “on hold” members returning. We are seeing a higher number of summer program registrations for this year than last so hang on, I think the WRAC is back and coming in strong. People are hungry for healthy activities and connecting with others.
What lessons have you learned in the past two years?
Never, ever, say “never.” I knew when I had to throw out the standard club policies for membership holds, etc. within the first week of the shutdown, that we were in for something never experienced before. I also saw how strong and caring people can be during the toughest times and when we needed support from one another, people came together in ways that were new and different. We helped and shared ideas on how to just get through each day.
What do you enjoy most about the job?
Managing the WRAC is like a gigantic puzzle. The pieces are made up of team members, club members, facilities, programs and the community. When we try to force things together, it just doesn’t work. All the pieces have to fit and I enjoy making that happen.
What is your biggest professional success at the WRAC?
I would think that some might say that I haven’t done much professionally because “all” I did was work at the club. But when I started as club manager, the club was much different. I have had the opportunity stay with an organization I believe is good for the community long enough to evolve not only professionally within the same job, but to help create what the club is today. I didn’t jump from job to job because every day has been a little different with new challenges, even every year and every decade in my case. Ha! I am fortunate to have met and developed many good friends along the way.
How often do you work out and what does an Evy Gillin workout involve?
Not enough in recent times with too much time at the computer! For years my go-to workout was racquetball and squash until ripping apart my shoulder with a fall on the ice. Because of that I have not yet been able to return to racquet sports but I am hopeful that I can get back on a court one day soon. Most of my activity is outside the club. Because I am there so much, I try to create a little balance with outdoor activities like walks and hikes, snowshoeing, skiing and lots of work around home.
Is pickleball taking over the world or does it just seem like it?
You are right on this impression! The sport has gone crazy here as it is doing everywhere. What I love about pickleball is that two people can pick up a paddle for the first time and be having have fun in just minutes. Quickly, you’ll see smiles on their faces, laughter and exercise all happening at the same time. What a great way to stay active, fit and have fun.
How has pickleball’s popularity impacted the WRAC?
Pickleball at the WRAC is still evolving and probably will for some time. We have a roster of over 300 players who have played at the club. A few years ago, we painted lines on our tennis courts to create eight indoor and six outdoor pickleball courts. There are designated hours for play every day and a couple of evenings each week. We now have clinics for beginners and intermediate players, leagues and tournaments. The challenge is keeping up with the ever-changing needs of the sport because it’s growing so fast. But it’s tons of fun to see how much joy it brings to those that give it a try.
Let’s go for a ride in my time machine. Destination is the WRAC and the year is 2030. What does the WRAC look like?
My longtime dream for the WRAC looks like this, assuming that money does grow on trees: By 2030, the club facilities will have expanded to cover the currently vacant 11 acres of land we own to create a complete recreational complex. This would include a bigger, better indoor/outdoor aquatics center; dedicated indoor and outdoor courts for pickleball; at least two more indoor tennis courts, and either new outdoor courts replaced at their current location or have new ones built near the indoor center; more space designed for wellness/rehab therapy programs and more space and appropriate equipment for kids activities. The club has the land, the plans and the desire. We need the money to fall from the sky.