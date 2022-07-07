Take the reins | Horseback adventures in the Methow Valley range from day rides to the back country

From an hour-long trail ride to a week in the back country, horseback riding offers a unique way to experience the Methow Valley’s summer landscape.
Stunning scenery, great fishing and wildflower-filled meadows become more accessible on horseback. The valley’s licensed outfitters and trail guides can lead you to the places that will suit you best, whether you prefer a slow-paced walk in the woods or a rugged journey followed by a few days in the high country.
Blending peace and quiet with adventure, pack trips provide a gateway to the mountainous terrain that beckons from beyond the valley floor. According to the Washington Outfitters and Guides website, “Outfitted services are those in which the outdoor professional furnishes the equipment, livestock, all necessary tackle or gear, and the expertise needed to provide an outstanding recreational experience to those who may engage his or her services in the outdoors.”
Local outfitters know the lay of the land and can craft a visit to the backcountry that will suit your tastes and abilities.
Methow Valley outfitters offer several types of trips, including pack trips on which the outfitter prepares meals and escorts visitors on trail rides, fishing excursions and other day trips. During evenings in camp, guests enjoy starry skies, music around the campfire, and maybe even some cowboy poetry.
On drop trips, outfitters carry in their clients’ gear — and often the clients themselves — and drop them off for a specified period. The visitors are then on their own until the outfitter returns to haul out the gear. Hunt trips are planned especially for hunters, timed to coincide with various seasons.
If a shorter trip is more to your liking, several outfitters offer trail rides and day trips. Even short rides can introduce visitors to a variety of forested and open country. Longer day trips may include a stop for fishing.
For those who prefer to bring their own horses, the Methow Valley offers two horse camps, one 22 miles up the Twisp River and the other at the summit of Loup Loup Pass. You can find trail information at wwrld.us/3PNbGEh.
Some trails that closed due to last summer’s fires may re-open during the season. The U.S. Forest Service’s interactive map at wwrld.us/3wRPW2G will be updated with the latest information.
The outdoors has been a refuge for many during the COVID pandemic, and distancing is built into travel on horseback, making it a great way to explore the natural world in safety. Many restrictions on travel and activity have been lifted in Washington; conditions continue to evolve, so some precautions may be necessary — your outfitter can let you know what to expect.